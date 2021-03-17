Schumer: Cayuga County-area schools to get $20.4 million in federal COVID-19 aid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One potential use of the money, according to Pirozzolo, is to help Auburn schools reopen for in-person classes at least four days a week. He has a meeting on Thursday with a company that makes protective shields for desks. If the district is allowed to have students three feet apart instead of the required six-foot buffer, then he would be willing to invest in barriers for each desk.

"We're going to be prepared in case we do get that permission," he said. "I want to use this money to get our children back into school ASAP and hopefully by early April."

Outside of Auburn, the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will receive the most in COVID relief aid ($2,126,000). Four other districts — Cato-Meridian ($1.06 million), Moravia ($1.8 million), Port Byron ($1.6 million) and Southern Cayuga (nearly $1.4 million) — will get over $1 million.

Union Springs will get slightly less than $1 million ($910,000). Skaneateles will receive $892,000, while Weedsport will get $752,000.