Schumer: Cayuga County-area schools to get $20.4 million in federal COVID-19 aid

A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package contains over $2.5 billion for upstate New York school districts, including more than $20.4 million for nine Cayuga County-area districts.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the aid can be used to close budget gaps, assist students with disabilities, provide afterschool programs and address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The influx of funding will also help schools reopen for in-person classes. While some schools have been offering in-person classes five days a week, other schools either have a fully remote learning model or a hybrid option.
"Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators and learning institutions," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.
The nine school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system will receive $20,458,000. The Auburn Enlarged City School District, the largest of the nine districts, will get $9,835,000.
It's too early to determine how Auburn and other districts will use the funding. Jeff Pirozzolo, the superintendent of the Auburn Enlarged City School District, told The Citizen Wednesday that he has to consult with staff and learn the guidelines for using the aid.
One potential use of the money, according to Pirozzolo, is to help Auburn schools reopen for in-person classes at least four days a week. He has a meeting on Thursday with a company that makes protective shields for desks. If the district is allowed to have students three feet apart instead of the required six-foot buffer, then he would be willing to invest in barriers for each desk.
"We're going to be prepared in case we do get that permission," he said. "I want to use this money to get our children back into school ASAP and hopefully by early April."
Outside of Auburn, the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will receive the most in COVID relief aid ($2,126,000). Four other districts — Cato-Meridian ($1.06 million), Moravia ($1.8 million), Port Byron ($1.6 million) and Southern Cayuga (nearly $1.4 million) — will get over $1 million.
Union Springs will get slightly less than $1 million ($910,000). Skaneateles will receive $892,000, while Weedsport will get $752,000.
One concern with the one-time injection of federal aid is that the state will lower its level of investment in schools. But state lawmakers are eager to provide much more state aid to schools. The state Senate's budget proposal would increase state aid for school districts by $5.7 billion, including $1.36 billion more in foundation aid.
State Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Auburn and four of the other Cayuga County-area school districts, said robust school funding is important.
"Those districts need the help," he said.
