Schumer: Cayuga County colleges get nearly $8.5M in federal COVID-19 aid

More help is on the way for struggling colleges and universities in New York, including two in Cayuga County.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that New York's higher education institutions would receive more than $2.6 billion in COVID-19 relief aid. The funding is part of a $1.9 trillion rescue plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Central New York schools will receive an estimated $116.5 million. Cayuga Community College, which has campuses in Auburn and Fulton, will get more than $6.5 million. Wells College will be awarded over $1.76 million. Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES will receive $175,000.
Schumer explained that private and public colleges will use half of the funding for emergency financial aid to students. The remaining funds can be used to cover a range of expenses or lost revenue.
"As New York's colleges, universities and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome," Schumer said. "In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, New York's higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation — and we simply can't let that happen."
The leaders of Cayuga County-based colleges welcomed the additional funding. Wells College President Jonathan Gibralter said this and previous COVID relief bills have helped the school.
Wells and other colleges have been affected by declining enrollment due to COVID-19. Gibralter said more young people are taking semesters off or gap years. Higher education institutions across the country have lost about 15 to 20% of their revenue.
"All of the federal stimulus money has really helped Wells to survive during a very difficult time," Gibralter said.
Dr. Brian Durant, president of Cayuga Community College, joined Gibralter in praising Schumer and other federal representatives who advocated for higher education funding.
According to Schumer, New York's colleges and universities have received more than $5 billion in federal COVID-19 aid.
"Over the past year, our students demonstrated remarkable resilience in pursuing their academic and career goals despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Durant said. "This funding will reinforce our efforts to support their continued success while also assisting the college with institutional costs resulting from the pandemic."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.