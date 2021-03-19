Schumer: Cayuga County colleges get nearly $8.5M in federal COVID-19 aid

More help is on the way for struggling colleges and universities in New York, including two in Cayuga County.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that New York's higher education institutions would receive more than $2.6 billion in COVID-19 relief aid. The funding is part of a $1.9 trillion rescue plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Central New York schools will receive an estimated $116.5 million. Cayuga Community College, which has campuses in Auburn and Fulton, will get more than $6.5 million. Wells College will be awarded over $1.76 million. Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES will receive $175,000.

Schumer explained that private and public colleges will use half of the funding for emergency financial aid to students. The remaining funds can be used to cover a range of expenses or lost revenue.

"As New York's colleges, universities and students face over a year of unprecedented hurdles, they do so at a steep cost that it is our responsibility to address and overcome," Schumer said. "In prioritizing the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, New York's higher education institutions have ripped massive holes in their budgets and are now facing down financial devastation — and we simply can't let that happen."

