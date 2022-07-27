Schumer: Cayuga County gets $1.1M for sewer upgrades to help companies expand

A federal grant to upgrade the wastewater system at Cayuga County's industrial will help two local businesses expand in Aurelius.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency has been awarded $1.1 million through Economic Development Administration's American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program. The funds, along with $264,270 in local investments, will be used to construct a new wastewater pumping station.

Estimates from the Cayuga County IDA show that the project will create 70 jobs and generate $107 million in private investment.

The wastewater improvements will help Cayuga Milk Ingredients, a milk processing plant, and Denkavit, an animal feed producer, expand in Cayuga County. The existing infrastructure at the park could not meet the companies' needs, especially Cayuga Milk, which is planning a 50,000-square-foot expansion project beginning in 2023.

"When I crafted the American Rescue Plan and included an infusion of funds for the Economic Development Administration, it is long-overdue investments like this project in Cayuga County that I had in mind," Schumer said.

"This project will boost the economy and accelerate our economic recovery. With a new sewer line and wastewater pumping station on the way, these Cayuga County jobs can keep flowing and our local dairy industry can keep moo-ving on up!"

The American Rescue Plan included $500 million for the Economic Development Administration's Economic Adjustment Assistance Program. According to the agency's website, various projects are eligible for funding through the program, including public works and infrastructure, workforce development, technical, planning and entrepreneurship.

"President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds a better America for the future," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. "This EDA investment will provide the wastewater treatment capacity necessary for local businesses to create jobs and build economic resiliency in the region."

The funding will help ensure that the two companies can expand and remain in Cayuga County.

The industrial park's wastewater infrastructure has long been a focus since Cayuga Milk Ingredients opened in 2014. Kevin Ellis, who was then the CEO of Cayuga Milk, told The Citizen in 2017 that the company did not inspect the sewer line at the park before it opened.

Cayuga Milk was pledged a daily sewer capacity of 500,000 gallons, he said. But at the time, the plant would dispose of up to 315,000 gallons of waste daily and the sewer would back up.

"These funds will be used to expand the capacity of the sewer line in the CCIDA Industrial Park, which will better support the existing tenants' needs, as well as their anticipated needs for future expansions," said Ray Lockwood, who chairs the county IDA. "CCIDA is thankful for the support of Senator Schumer and the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, which helped make this grant application successful."