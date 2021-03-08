Schumer: Cayuga County to get $42M in COVID-19 aid, billions more coming to NY

A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package nearing final approval in Congress will deliver more than $42 million to local governments in Cayuga County, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Auburn will receive $22.18 million in federal aid, while Cayuga County will get $14.85 million. The towns in Cayuga County will get a combined $5.52 million in direct funding.

The assistance is part of $350 billion in funding for state and local governments in the COVID-19 relief bill, which the Senate approved on Saturday. New York state will get more than $12.5 billion in aid. Cities and counties will receive $10 billion, and $825 million has been set aside for small cities, towns and villages. There is also $358 million available for investment in broadband expansion across the state.

The legislation also includes $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, $300 weekly payments for those on unemployment, additional funding to help businesses affected by the pandemic, plus billions more for vaccine distribution.

Schumer estimated that New York would get about $100 billion of the $1.9 trillion in the COVID-19 relief bill. That includes assistance for schools, restaurant aid, billions for airports and mass transit, and child care funding.