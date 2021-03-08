Schumer: Cayuga County to get $42M in COVID-19 aid, billions more coming to NY

A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package nearing final approval in Congress will deliver more than $42 million to local governments in Cayuga County, according to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Auburn will receive $22.18 million in federal aid, while Cayuga County will get $14.85 million. The towns in Cayuga County will get a combined $5.52 million in direct funding.
The assistance is part of $350 billion in funding for state and local governments in the COVID-19 relief bill, which the Senate approved on Saturday. New York state will get more than $12.5 billion in aid. Cities and counties will receive $10 billion, and $825 million has been set aside for small cities, towns and villages. There is also $358 million available for investment in broadband expansion across the state.
The legislation also includes $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, $300 weekly payments for those on unemployment, additional funding to help businesses affected by the pandemic, plus billions more for vaccine distribution.
Schumer estimated that New York would get about $100 billion of the $1.9 trillion in the COVID-19 relief bill. That includes assistance for schools, restaurant aid, billions for airports and mass transit, and child care funding.
The state and local aid is a significant victory for local governments across New York and their allies in Congress. While there were multiple COVID-19 relief bills passed last year that provided trillions in aid, smaller local governments were largely shut out. One of the relief packages provided direct aid to municipalities with at least 500,000 people, which meant that smaller localities didn't receive direct aid.
Politics also prevented state and local government aid from being included in prior aid packages. Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose party controlled the Senate last year, opposed direct aid for states and localities. He called proposals to provide direct aid "blue state bailouts," even though there were many GOP officials requesting help.
"After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York's counties and municipalities were loud and clear: They needed help and they needed it now to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts," Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday. "And today, to all towns, villages, cities and counties throughout New York I say: Help is on the way."
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has been one of the leading proponents of state and local aid. In July, McMahon warned that there could be budget cuts and layoffs if the federal government didn't deliver funding to local governments.
Last month, he testified at a House Homeland Security Committee meeting and asked members of Congress to provide aid directly to local governments instead of funneling it through the states.
In a statement, McMahon praised Schumer for taking action to include local government aid in the latest COVID-19 relief bill.
"Thanks to his tireless efforts, Onondaga County will be able to receive desperately needed funding to not only make up for lost revenue but help us recover stronger than ever," McMahon said. "As we ramp up vaccinations, work to reopen schools and rebuild our economy, I know Onondaga County can rely on Senator Schumer to be the advocate we need in Washington."
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill shared a similar sentiment while also commending U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for her role in securing aid for New York's local governments.
"The passage of this plan will bring much-needed assistance to all impacted by this pandemic and provide necessary support to get our community through the pandemic and remaining vaccination process, and assist us to rebuild our economy," Quill said.
The relief bill, named the American Rescue Plan, is President Joe Biden's first legislative priority since taking office in January.
The House of Representatives passed its version of the bill in February. While there were some tweaks made by the Senate, one significant change between the two measures is that the House plan included language to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. That is not in the final bill that the Senate passed over the weekend.
The House is expected to vote on the revised measure on Wednesday. When the House voted on its initial proposal in February, U.S. Rep. John Katko — who represents, Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County — opposed the bill. One of his main criticisms of the bill was the inclusion of the $15 minimum wage.
With that no longer in the bill, Katko, R-Camillus, hasn't indicated how he will vote. But no Republicans voted for the final bill in the Senate. It's unknown if any GOP members will support the final legislation in the House.
Once the House passes the bill, Biden will sign it as early as Wednesday.
