Schumer: Centro to get $74M in bipartisan infrastructure bill

Centro, the agency that provides bus service in Cayuga and other central New York counties, could get a significant increase in federal funding if Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Syracuse on Wednesday to highlight the infrastructure package. The bill would increase Centro's funding by 34%, from $55 million to $74 million, over a five-year period.
It would be a major boost for the Syracuse-based transit agency. Centro's service was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is still recovering amid the pandemic. It is also dealing with a driver shortage, an industry-wide problem at the moment.
Schumer, D-N.Y., said the funding levels for Centro would be a record.
"Centro keeps our community connected, the wheels of the regional economy rolling and serves as a vital lifeline for many central New York residents," he said. "By delivering the largest investment in public transit ever, the bipartisan infrastructure deal will keep Centro moving and pave the way for expanded service."
The funding would come from two programs overseen by the Federal Transit Administration, the buses and bus facilities formula and urbanized area formula grants. It would be in addition to $38.4 million Centro received in the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure that was signed in March.
Schumer also said that Centro could receive additional funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation's Capital Investments Grant program. The bipartisan infrastructure agreement includes $8 billion for the program. According to Schumer, that could fund bus rapid transit routes in Syracuse.
The bus rapid transit routes could help boost the economy, increase ridership and reduce poverty, Schumer said.
"Local leaders have worked hard to develop bus rapid transit plans for Syracuse and I will continue to work side-by-side with them to make that vision a reality," he added.
While Schumer is touting some provisions of the legislation, there is no guarantee it will be approved by Congress. The Senate, with bipartisan support, already passed the $1 trillion package last week. But the House hasn't acted. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's first priority is to hold a vote on a $3.5 trillion budget measure that would provide additional infrastructure funding and address a myriad of issues, such as child care and Medicare.
Moderate Democrats want the House to vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure deal before considering the $3.5 trillion legislation. The infrastructure legislation will likely receive bipartisan support in the House, while the budget package could be a party-line vote.
