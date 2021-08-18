Schumer: Centro to get $74M in bipartisan infrastructure bill

Centro, the agency that provides bus service in Cayuga and other central New York counties, could get a significant increase in federal funding if Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Syracuse on Wednesday to highlight the infrastructure package. The bill would increase Centro's funding by 34%, from $55 million to $74 million, over a five-year period.

It would be a major boost for the Syracuse-based transit agency. Centro's service was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is still recovering amid the pandemic. It is also dealing with a driver shortage, an industry-wide problem at the moment.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said the funding levels for Centro would be a record.

"Centro keeps our community connected, the wheels of the regional economy rolling and serves as a vital lifeline for many central New York residents," he said. "By delivering the largest investment in public transit ever, the bipartisan infrastructure deal will keep Centro moving and pave the way for expanded service."