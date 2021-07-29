Schumer details what's in bipartisan infrastructure deal for New York

Billions for bridge and road repairs. Nearly $1 billion for airports. Additional funding to protect drinking water.
As more information about the bipartisan infrastructure deal is released, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer detailed how New York will benefit if Congress approves the $1 trillion bill, which contains $550 billion in new spending.
The state will receive $11.5 billion in highway funding, $1.9 billion from a new bridge repair formula and $142 million for electric vehicle charging stations.
New York will get more than $937 million for airports, including over $27 million for Syracuse Hancock International Airport and $7.1 million for Ithaca Tompkins International Airport.
The bill also contains $59 billion for passenger rail. Most of the money will be used for downstate Amtrak projects or city passenger rail systems. There is $688 million for the replacement of Amtrak railcars in upstate New York. According to Schumer's office, that funding will save New York state from having to contribute to the purchase of new railcars.
The infrastructure legislation provides billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that New York can use to either award grants or forgive loans for water projects. A separate $10 billion pot is available specifically for communities to address PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane and other contaminants. Additional funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund will support wastewater projects.
"The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between," Schumer said Thursday. "Whether it's critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and review the Empire State's infrastructure."
The deal cleared its first hurdle when the Senate voted Wednesday to advance the legislation. It was a 67-32 vote, with 17 Republicans joining the Democratic majority in allowing a vote on the bill.
Before the vote, President Joe Biden — who has been involved in talks with Democratic and Republican senators on the infrastructure package — called it "the most significant long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century."
"This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function, deliver and do big things," Biden said. "As we did with the transcontinental railroad and the interstate highway, we will once again transform America and propel us into the future."
A White House fact sheet provided more details about the deal. It includes $1 billion for a program to reconnect communities affected by transportation infrastructure. The fact sheet mentions Interstate 81 in Syracuse as an example of infrastructure that divided a community. Federal and state transportation agencies are moving forward with a project to replace the I-81 viaduct in central New York's largest city.
The bipartisan infrastructure has $65 billion for broadband, $73 billion for energy infrastructure and $11 billion for transportation safety.
While there is support for the agreement in the Senate, its fate in the House is less clear. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that there won't be a vote in her chamber unless a separate $3.5 trillion package is passed that would include other infrastructure priorities and address a host of other issues, including child care and health care.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.