Schumer details what's in bipartisan infrastructure deal for New York

"The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between," Schumer said Thursday. "Whether it's critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and review the Empire State's infrastructure."

The deal cleared its first hurdle when the Senate voted Wednesday to advance the legislation. It was a 67-32 vote, with 17 Republicans joining the Democratic majority in allowing a vote on the bill.

Before the vote, President Joe Biden — who has been involved in talks with Democratic and Republican senators on the infrastructure package — called it "the most significant long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century."

"This deal signals to the world that our democracy can function, deliver and do big things," Biden said. "As we did with the transcontinental railroad and the interstate highway, we will once again transform America and propel us into the future."