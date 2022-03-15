Schumer: Federal agency gives businesses more time to repay COVID loans

Small businesses in New York and across the country that received COVID-19 financial assistance from the federal government will have more time to repay the loans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Isabel Guzman, who heads the Small Business Administration, to extend the deferment period for businesses that received funding through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

On Tuesday, Schumer announced that SBA granted the request. Businesses will not have to repay the loans for an additional six months. The full deferment period for businesses participating in the program will be 30 months.

It's a major development for more than 330,000 small businesses in New York that received loans through the EIDL program, which was established to assist companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In central New York, 4,984 businesses and nonprofit organizations have been approved for loans totaling $470.9 million.

"This will allow our Main Streets to breathe a sigh of relief and ensure that they will not have to take another hit to their bottom line with new loan payments amid ongoing global supply disruptions and economic uncertainty," Schumer said in a statement.

Last week, Schumer wrote a letter to Guzman urging her to extend the deferral period. He noted that after Guzman was confirmed to lead the SBA, she extended the deferral period from 12 to 24 months.

The reason Schumer advocated for the extension is that businesses continue to be affected by the pandemic. They also face other problems, such as supply chain issues and staffing shortages.

"As you know, small businesses are resilient and innovative," he wrote. "The knowledge that debt service will not be a short-term concern is invaluable. Extending the deferment period allows these small businesses to use their cash on hand for operating expenses, pay employees and make long-term planning decisions."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.