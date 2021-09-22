Schumer, former CNY reps pay tribute to Boehlert: A 'statesman' and 'true moderate'

Former U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri was serving in Congress when he received a call from his predecessor, Sherwood Boehlert.

It was common for the two men to talk, Arcuri told The Citizen on Tuesday. But this call was unusual.

Arcuri, a Democrat, had voted against a Democratic bill in the House. Boehlert, a longtime moderate Republican congressman, questioned his decision.

"How could you not vote for that bill?" Boehlert asked him.

Arcuri laughed as he recalled that phone conversation. Here was a Republican wondering why he didn't vote for this Democratic bill.

For Arcuri, it was an example of how Boehlert approached the issues, even after a quarter-century as a congressman.

"Sherry is one of the last of the elected officials that I would call a statesman," he said. "He just had that way about him. He was (Oneida County executive) before and then he went to Congress after that. He loved Congress. He put Congress ahead of cause. He put the people ahead of the party. He was what you want in an elected official."

A collection of prominent current and former elected officials, including Arcuri, shared their memories of Boehlert, who died on Monday. He was 84.