Schumer, former CNY reps pay tribute to Boehlert: A 'statesman' and 'true moderate'

Former U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri was serving in Congress when he received a call from his predecessor, Sherwood Boehlert.
It was common for the two men to talk, Arcuri told The Citizen on Tuesday. But this call was unusual.
Arcuri, a Democrat, had voted against a Democratic bill in the House. Boehlert, a longtime moderate Republican congressman, questioned his decision.
"How could you not vote for that bill?" Boehlert asked him.
Arcuri laughed as he recalled that phone conversation. Here was a Republican wondering why he didn't vote for this Democratic bill.
For Arcuri, it was an example of how Boehlert approached the issues, even after a quarter-century as a congressman.
"Sherry is one of the last of the elected officials that I would call a statesman," he said. "He just had that way about him. He was (Oneida County executive) before and then he went to Congress after that. He loved Congress. He put Congress ahead of cause. He put the people ahead of the party. He was what you want in an elected official."
A collection of prominent current and former elected officials, including Arcuri, shared their memories of Boehlert, who died on Monday. He was 84.
Former U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh worked alongside Boehlert for nearly 20 years. In an interview with The Citizen, he said they spent a lot of time on planes traveling between Syracuse and Washington, D.C.
Boehlert, Walsh says, showed him "who was a good person to deal with and who wasn't such a good person to deal with." Not only did Boehlert have experience as a congressman, but he served as a congressional aide.
An important part of Boehlert's legacy is his work on the environment, specifically his efforts to address acid rain affecting the Adirondacks. Walsh, an avid fisherman and hiker, recalls his late colleague educating him on the issue.
"He worked really hard on the Clean Air Act and additional legislation that led to a dramatic reduction in the sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides in the rain which fell into those high lakes and basically turned them into lemonade," Walsh said. "They were so acidic that nothing could survive ... He really had a huge impact on that. He changed the trajectory of acid rain deposition in the country, primarily in the Northeast."
Boehlert was also supportive of Walsh's Onondaga Lake cleanup legislation. When the House was preparing to consider the bills, Walsh said Boehlert would help him line up the votes to pass the measures.
That was one of Boehlert's best traits, Walsh says. He was able to cross party lines and work with the Democratic whip, along with the Republican whip, to inform them whose support he could secure for votes.
"He loved being a legislator," Walsh recalls.
Former state Sen. Jim Seward, who was friends with Boehlert, represented many of the same areas that were part of the Utica-area congressman's district. They had similar paths — before becoming a state senator, Seward worked as a legislative aide.
Seward calls Boehlert "one of the most principled political figures that I ever met."
"He was a true moderate," Seward said by phone Tuesday. "I think he would even say on occasion he was one of the last Rockefeller Republicans. But he certainly was a moderate. That cost him politically. For many of his terms, he had to go through Republican primaries, even as an incumbent. He always prevailed."
One example Seward cited was Boehlert's abortion stance — he was pro-choice. But he took other positions that weren't in line with others within the Republican Party or the more conservative wing of the party.
"He did it on principle, not for political expediency," Seward remembers.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also paid tribute to Boehlert on Tuesday. Before being elected to the U.S. Senate, Schumer served in the House of Representatives.
Schumer, a Democrat, and Boehlert were more than House colleagues. They were friends. Schumer said they shared a locker together in the House gym.
He praised the late congressman's work, which includes revitalizing the former Griffiss Air Force base and his focus on addressing acid rain in the Adirondacks.
"Sherry's rich legacy, his support of science, his commitment to combating climate change, and his deep love for the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley will live on for generations to come," Schumer said.
