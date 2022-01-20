Schumer, Gillibrand: $10 million project will permanently repair Fair Haven pier

It won't take long for Cayuga County to see the benefits of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed in November.

One of the projects supported by the federal infrastructure funding is $10 million in repairs to the West Barrier Bar pier in Fair Haven. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who visited Fair Haven in 2019 to survey flood damage, and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced the project on Thursday.

The Army Corps of Engineers will oversee the permanent repairs to the pier. The pier's sheet piling began to pull away in 2019. An assessment determined that the damage was caused by extreme weather, including a winter storm in February 2019. Significant flooding along Lake Ontario was also a factor.

There were temporary repairs to ensure boaters would be safe and Little Sodus Bay would remain accessible, but a permanent fix was needed.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $17 billion for Army Corps of Engineers projects. The West Barrier Bar pier repairs are part of the Army Corps of Engineers' operations and maintenance work plan, which will be supported by $4 billion of the funding.

"I worked hard to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act so we could supercharge job-creating, critical projects like this flood-prevention project in Little Sodus Bay," Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "With these federal funds via the Army Corps, the village of Fair Haven and Little Sodus Bay Harbor will finally build these protections to give residents the peace of mind and flood protection they deserve."

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., added, "This is a critical investment that will protect Fair Haven's homes, businesses and tourism industry for years to come."

Local leaders celebrated the announcement. Fair Haven Mayor Jim Basile, who also represents the village as a Cayuga County legislator, is pleased that the project is a priority.

"I am grateful for the village of Fair Haven and Cayuga County that Little Sodus Bay channel will be preserved for many years to come," Basile said.

This story will be updated.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.