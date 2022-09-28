A new poll found Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a comfortable lead in his bid for a fifth term representing New York in the U.S. Senate.

According to the Siena College poll released on Wednesday, Schumer, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Joe Pinion by 19 points, 55 to 36%. One percent of voters said they prefer another candidate, while 8% said they don't know or have no opinion.

Siena College surveyed 655 likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9%.

Schumer is winning Democrats by 74 points, 83 to 9%, while Pinion has a 63-point lead, 79 to 16%, among Republicans. Schumer has a slight edge, 45 to 44%, with independents.

Schumer has a 33-point lead, 62 to 29%, among women. Men also support his reelection, but by a smaller margin (six points, 49 to 43%).

'I'm your senator': Schumer in his element at NY State Fair GEDDES — You cannot miss Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the New York State Fair.

Nearly three-quarters of New York City voters say they support Schumer, 74 to 18%. He also leads among downstate suburban voters, 47 to 43%, and has a one-point lead, 46 to 45%, in upstate New York.

Schumer also leads among voters in every age group. He has a wider advantage with voters ages 18 to 34 (56 to 25%), but leads by 19 points (56 to 37%) among older voters ages 55 and up.

One key for Schumer: A vast majority of New Yorkers know him and half view him favorably. Pinion, an entrepreneur and political commentator, is unknown to 88% of voters. His favorable rating is 5%, with 6% of voters saying they have an unfavorable view of the GOP candidate.

"While six weeks can be a long time in politics, it's also a very short period of time to become known to 12 million voters and earn their support," Siena pollster Steve Greenberg said.

Schumer was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1998, when he defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Alfonse D'Amato. In his first reelection bid in 2004, he won by more than 40 points — a feat he repeated when he defeated Republican challenger Wendy Long in 2016.

This is Schumer's first reelection campaign as Senate majority leader, a post he has held since 2021. While he has highlighted his work on behalf of New York, he's also celebrated recent legislative successes as the Senate leader, notably the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that includes funding for climate change initiatives and addresses high prescription drug costs.

Schumer has a massive financial advantage over Pinion. According to Federal Election Commission records, Schumer had nearly $38 million cash on hand entering the third fundraising quarter, which ends Friday. Pinion had $25,149 in the bank.

Political forecasters don't believe Pinion is a threat to Schumer. Cook Political Report rates the U.S. Senate race in New York as "solid Democrat."