Schumer has questions for postmaster general about suspending mail changes

The letter contains five questions for DeJoy about his recent announcement, including what changes will be continued or paused through Election Day, and whether election mail will be considered first-class mail.

Schumer also inquired about the decision to suspend the closure of mail processing facilities and the removal of mail processing equipment and mailboxes. He asked DeJoy if the Postal Service will replace the equipment that has already been removed and for a list of the locations where equipment and mail collection boxes have been removed.

Another issue addressed in Schumer's letter is the impact of mail delays on the delivery of prescription drugs for veterans. According to the senator, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that medications delivered by the U.S. Postal Service have experienced delays of nearly 25% this year.

The VA confirmed that it's using other services, such as FedEx and UPS, to ship medications.

Schumer asked if the Postal Service conducted an analysis to determine how the operational changes would affect veterans and the "timely delivery" of prescriptions.