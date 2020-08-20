Schumer has questions for postmaster general about suspending mail changes

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is requesting answers after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he would suspend changes to the U.S. Postal Service.
Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that he had a phone conversation with DeJoy on Tuesday, one day after the top Senate Democrat appeared in Auburn to pan the cost-cutting measures implemented under DeJoy's leadership.
On the same day as the phone conversation, DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service would suspend any operational changes until after the election. But there are concerns about whether the removal of mailboxes and mail sorting equipment will be reversed.
There have been reports across the country, including in central New York, that much-needed equipment has been removed from mail sorting facilities and post offices. This has been one of the contributing factors in delayed deliveries.
Those delays sparked bipartisan criticism of the U.S. Postal Service's leadership and the operational changes.
"As I said during our call, there is a lot of mistrust between the American public and the USPS right now because of statements you and President Trump have made about cutbacks in mail delivery during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and about mail-in voting through Election Day," Schumer wrote in a letter to DeJoy.
The letter contains five questions for DeJoy about his recent announcement, including what changes will be continued or paused through Election Day, and whether election mail will be considered first-class mail.
Schumer also inquired about the decision to suspend the closure of mail processing facilities and the removal of mail processing equipment and mailboxes. He asked DeJoy if the Postal Service will replace the equipment that has already been removed and for a list of the locations where equipment and mail collection boxes have been removed.
Another issue addressed in Schumer's letter is the impact of mail delays on the delivery of prescription drugs for veterans. According to the senator, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that medications delivered by the U.S. Postal Service have experienced delays of nearly 25% this year.
The VA confirmed that it's using other services, such as FedEx and UPS, to ship medications.
Schumer asked if the Postal Service conducted an analysis to determine how the operational changes would affect veterans and the "timely delivery" of prescriptions.
Despite DeJoy's comments about the Postal Service's changes, the House will vote Saturday on legislation to roll back the changes and provide $25 billion for the agency. The bill is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House.
It's unlikely that the bill will receive consideration in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that he doesn't think his chamber would pass a bill that only addresses the Postal Service's woes.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.