Schumer in Auburn: Cayuga County will benefit from $65B for broadband access

AUBURN — Inspired by what President Franklin D. Roosevelt did for rural electrification, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants businesses and homes in Cayuga County and other rural areas to have access to high-speed internet.
Schumer, D-N.Y., visited Auburn on Wednesday to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, including $65 billion set aside for expanding broadband access. The Senate passed the legislation, but it's awaiting consideration in the House.
If the bill is approved, the broadband funding would include $42.45 billion for deployment grants to states and $14.2 billion to address affordability. There is additional funding for existing initiatives, such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.
"We believe every rural home should have broadband," Schumer said outside Seymour Library in Auburn. "Just as electricity was a necessity in the 1930s, high-speed internet is a necessity now."
A survey conducted by the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board found that between 11,500 and 14,000 businesses and homes in the five-county region lack broadband service. That includes 3,000 to 3,500 businesses and homes in Cayuga County.
David Bottar, executive director of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, said about $80 million is needed to expand high-speed internet access in the five counties.
Cayuga County would benefit from the federal investment in broadband. There are pockets of the county that lack access, despite past federal and state efforts to reach unserved or underserved areas.
Lisa Carr, the director of Seymour Library, described the digital divide as a three-legged stool, with affordability, access and literacy as the main issues. The library seeks to bridge the gap on its own with wireless range extenders in its parking lot and loaning out mobile hot spots.
"The pandemic and the shutdown just exacerbated it and showed everybody else what libraries already knew," Carr said.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman believes expanding broadband is pivotal for the community. She agreed with Carr that COVID-19 highlighted the need for high-speed internet access, whether it's people going to parking lots of rural libraries to get online or one school district, Port Byron, using a bus equipped with hot spots so students could connect to the internet.
Government, she said, must do better.
That's what Schumer hopes to do with the broadband funding in the infrastructure legislation. He said that they have learned lessons from past initiatives that relied on internet providers to use the funding and expand access. In some cases, the companies either did not add internet service or charged customers too much.
"We put safeguards in this legislation so neither can happen," Schumer said.
Not only will broadband help bridge the digital divide, but Schumer thinks it will boost the economy. Without high-speed internet, the economy can suffer, he said, and businesses won't come to the region.
"It's one of the best investments we can make," he added.
