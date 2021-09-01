Schumer in Auburn: Cayuga County will benefit from $65B for broadband access

Cayuga County would benefit from the federal investment in broadband. There are pockets of the county that lack access, despite past federal and state efforts to reach unserved or underserved areas.

Lisa Carr, the director of Seymour Library, described the digital divide as a three-legged stool, with affordability, access and literacy as the main issues. The library seeks to bridge the gap on its own with wireless range extenders in its parking lot and loaning out mobile hot spots.

"The pandemic and the shutdown just exacerbated it and showed everybody else what libraries already knew," Carr said.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman believes expanding broadband is pivotal for the community. She agreed with Carr that COVID-19 highlighted the need for high-speed internet access, whether it's people going to parking lots of rural libraries to get online or one school district, Port Byron, using a bus equipped with hot spots so students could connect to the internet.

Government, she said, must do better.