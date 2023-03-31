As central New York prepares for Micron's arrival, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants federal funding to support job training programs.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Friday that he has invited Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the National Science Foundation, to Syracuse for meetings to discuss efforts to ensure that Micron has the workers it needs for its memory chip manufacturing facility in Onondaga County.

Micron announced in October that it will invest $100 billion over 20 years to build the new chip fab in the town of Clay. It will be the largest private investment in New York state history. The project will create 9,000 jobs at the Micron complex, plus more than 40,000 at supply chain companies supporting the new facility.

Schumer was among the New York elected officials who persuaded Micron to build its complex in Onondaga County.

Micron's plans are part of a larger effort to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Schumer ushered the CHIPS and Science Act through Congress. The legislation includes $52 billion to encourage companies to manufacture the memory chips in the U.S.

Along with the incentives for manufacturers, the CHIPS and Science Act includes $200 million to establish the CHIPS for America Workforce and Education Fund. The program will be administered by the National Science Foundation and focuses on workforce development in the semiconductor industry.

Schumer said the federal funding can be used to support programs at colleges and universities. Onondaga Community College is already preparing programs that would train Micron workers.

"Micron's $100 billion investment in upstate New York will be transformational and will make upstate New York a global powerhouse in the semiconductor industry," Schumer added. "But for this project to succeed, we need to get to work putting upstate New Yorkers to work."

He continued, "That is why I am personally inviting NSF Director Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan to Syracuse because now is time for the National Science Foundation to see firsthand what I have long known: That central New York is uniquely suited to bring manufacturing back to America and power the nation's technological leadership for decades to come."

Micron plans to begin site preparation this year with construction scheduled to start in 2024.