Schumer is first New Yorker to become U.S. Senate majority leader

On a historic day, New York U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer achieved some feats of his own.

With two new Democratic senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Schumer, D-N.Y., became the Senate majority leader on Wednesday. Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 seats, but Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, holds the tie-breaking vote. That means Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate.

Schumer, a descendant of Holocaust victims, is the first Jewish majority leader of the U.S. Senate. He is also the first New Yorker to hold the post.

"Today, I feel the full weight of that responsibility. A sense of reverence, of awe at the trust placed in me," Schumer said in his first speech as majority leader. "I intend to honor that trust with all of my energy and with joy."

The Brooklyn-born senator, who has represented New York since 1999 and previously served in the House, lauded President Joe Biden for his inauguration speech and the symbolism of Wednesday's ceremony. The inauguration was held at the Capitol two weeks after a mob attacked the building where the legislative branch is housed.

With Biden and Harris taking their oaths, Schumer said democracy has prevailed and the peaceful transfer of power was fulfilled.