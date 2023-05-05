A proposed change to a Medicare formula will provide upstate New York hospitals with nearly $1 billion more in funding annually, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the preliminary rule in April to revamp the wage index formula, which determines how much hospitals are paid for labor costs to treat Medicare patients.

Schumer, D-N.Y., has long advocated for the change because upstate New York hospitals were shortchanged by the formula. Medicare paid these hospitals less than it should have, he said, while hospitals in other parts of the country received more funding.

Central New York hospitals will receive an estimated increase of $121.4 million in Medicare wage index payments if the rule is adopted, according to Schumer's office. Auburn Community Hospital will receive $2.9 million more through the revised formula. Syracuse hospitals will get the largest increases, with $45.6 million more for Upstate University Hospital, $37.9 million for St. Joseph's Health and $22.7 million for Crouse Hospital.

"I cannot tell you how game-changing this is," Schumer said on a videoconference with reporters. "We all know our hospitals are struggling. We all know they are having trouble hiring new nurses and new doctors. Now, it will be a whole lot easier because they will have the ability to pay them."

The rule is expected to be finalized within the next two months. Schumer expects that the revised formula will be "very close to where we are now." He pledged to use his clout as Senate majority leader to ensure that the final formula benefits upstate New York hospitals.

Once the formula is changed, Schumer believes it will lead to better health care across the region. Hospitals will be able to attract more doctors and nurses, he said, and it could reduce wait times for treatment.

"This is one of the greatest pieces of news for upstate New York health care in decades," he added. "It is huge."