Schumer: MLB officials will visit Binghamton to discuss Rumble Ponies' future

Major League Baseball officials will visit the Southern Tier next week to discuss a plan that could end minor league baseball in Binghamton.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced that MLB representatives will join him at NYSEG Stadium — home of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The meeting will focus on the future of minor league baseball in Binghamton. Local stakeholders will attend, according to Schumer's office.
Binghamton is one of four cities that would be affected by MLB's contraction plan. Baseball officials want to restructure the minor league system, which would eliminate 42 teams. Four teams in New York — Auburn Doubledays, Batavia Muckdogs, Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Staten Island Yankees — would lose their affiliations with MLB clubs.
MLB's plan largely targets rookie and short-season clubs, such as the Doubledays, Muckdogs and Staten Island Yankees. Under the proposal, which is part of negotiations with Minor League Baseball for a new professional baseball agreement, the Rumble Ponies would be replaced as the Mets' Double-A affiliate by the Brooklyn Cyclones.
The Cyclones, like Auburn, Batavia and Staten Island, play in the short-season New York-Penn League.
"MLB needs to step up to the plate and play ball with Southern Tier stakeholders to find a solution that doesn't strike out the Rumble Ponies," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.
MLB's proposal has received attention from Congress and there is bipartisan opposition to the contraction plan. U.S. Rep. John Katko, whose district is home to the Auburn Doubledays, said in January that Congress should reconsider MLB's century-old antitrust exemption if it advances the proposal eliminate some minor league affiliates.
Some members of Congress created a task force to save minor league baseball in communities that would be affected by MLB's plan. In January, a resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives to show support for the 42 clubs that could be eliminated.
Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, has been involved in the congressional response. He wrote a letter and met with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in December. He also met with Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner and John Hughes, owner of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
