Schumer: Next COVID-19 relief bill will include help for local news

Local newspapers, radio and television stations would receive assistance if Congress approves a new COVID-19 relief bill.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday that the legislation introduced in the House will include language to make local news outlets eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program. The program, which was established in a previous COVID-19 aid bill, is administered by the Small Business Administration and helps employers keep workers on their payrolls.
Many local broadcasters and newspapers are ineligible for the program because they are owned by corporations. The Citizen is owned by Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, which owns more than 70 newspapers in the U.S. Other news outlets in New York are owned by large corporations that aren't eligible for the program, which provides loans to businesses to cover payroll expenses and other costs.
The bill supported by Schumer, D-N.Y., would change the eligibility standards. Local newspapers, radio and television stations would be considered "independent, non-affiliated entities" for the Paycheck Protection Program. The Small Business Administration's rules regarding affiliations will be waived to allow local news outlets to seek loans.
Even though local newspapers and broadcasters are owned by corporations, they would be eligible for loans if their location meets the SBA's definition of a small business.
Loans that are awarded to local news outlets must be used to "support the provision of local news, information, content or emergency information by that outlet." And the companies must show that the loan is needed to "support expenses associated with the continued provision of local news, information, content or emergency information," according to Schumer's office.
"Local news outlets are the glue that keeps communities in upstate New York informed and stitched together, and during these uncertain times, they are more vital than ever," Schumer said.
Schumer hopes the measure will help the struggling local news industry. Many broadcasters and newspapers have reported lost advertising revenue and either laid off or furloughed workers due to the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Citizen is one of several New York newspapers that furloughed workers, including journalists, during the economic and public health crises.
The New York State Broadcasters Association and the New York News Publishers Association support the proposal.
"Despite suffering a catastrophic loss of income, newspapers throughout the state are providing journalism about COVID-19 to all readers free of charge," said Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association. "We are heartened to know that Senator Schumer, a longtime champion of the free press, is once again intervening to preserve citizens' access to local news."
There are other proposals to help local news. The News Media Alliance, an industry group representing thousands of newspapers, and a group of members of Congress support directing federal advertising funding to local news outlets. Grants or tax credits to support news operations are also being considered.
But the legislation that would allow broadcasters and newspapers to access the Paycheck Protection Program could be a "vital lifeline," Schumer said, to continue operations while advertising revenue declines.
"I will fight to make sure it stays in when it comes over to the Senate because New York's local media needs and deserves all the help we can offer — and they need it now," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
