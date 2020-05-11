Schumer: Next COVID-19 relief bill will include help for local news

Loans that are awarded to local news outlets must be used to "support the provision of local news, information, content or emergency information by that outlet." And the companies must show that the loan is needed to "support expenses associated with the continued provision of local news, information, content or emergency information," according to Schumer's office.

"Local news outlets are the glue that keeps communities in upstate New York informed and stitched together, and during these uncertain times, they are more vital than ever," Schumer said.

Schumer hopes the measure will help the struggling local news industry. Many broadcasters and newspapers have reported lost advertising revenue and either laid off or furloughed workers due to the economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Citizen is one of several New York newspapers that furloughed workers, including journalists, during the economic and public health crises.

The New York State Broadcasters Association and the New York News Publishers Association support the proposal.