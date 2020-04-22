Schumer: NY hospitals getting $4.3 billion in federal COVID-19 'hot spot' funding

A significant chunk of a $10 billion fund established for hot spots affected by the coronavirus pandemic will go to New York hospitals.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that New York hospitals will receive $4.3 billion — more than 40% of the available funding. The federal aid can help hospitals that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several New York hospitals, especially medical facilities in upstate, are facing massive financial losses. For many hospitals, the cancellation of elective surgeries — an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was part of a statewide push to expand hospital capacity — was costly. Cuomo said Tuesday that some hospitals can resume elective procedures next week.
The hot spot fund is part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed in March. The $10 billion in aid will be directed to hospitals in 100 counties across the U.S. that have high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this funding going out, the frontline fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the hot spot dollars they need and so very much deserve to keep saving lives," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.
There are more than 830,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with 257,216 in New York — the most of any state. As of Wednesday, 15,302 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in New York.
Many New York City-area hospitals have been overwhelmed by patients, although the number of hospitalizations has been on the decline since last week. Total hospitalizations dropped to 15,599, down 536 since Tuesday. The number of discharged jumped 1,470 to 38,769.
The coronavirus relief bill in March included $100 billion for hospitals, and New York medical centers received some of that funding. An additional $75 billion for hospitals is in a new bill that the Senate passed on Tuesday. The House is working to finalize that legislation.
But Schumer pushed for a separate fund that would help New York and other hot spots for the virus. He thought it was necessary because some states haven't experienced the same effects of the pandemic as New York.
"The strain on hospitals and health systems is felt even more acutely in regions like the New York metropolitan area where the bulk of COVID-19 patients are being treated at this time," he said. "These costs obviously do not exist evenly across the country, and it is therefore crucial that subsequent rounds of funding provide an adjustment for hot spots like New York."
