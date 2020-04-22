Schumer: NY hospitals getting $4.3 billion in federal COVID-19 'hot spot' funding

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A significant chunk of a $10 billion fund established for hot spots affected by the coronavirus pandemic will go to New York hospitals.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that New York hospitals will receive $4.3 billion — more than 40% of the available funding. The federal aid can help hospitals that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several New York hospitals, especially medical facilities in upstate, are facing massive financial losses. For many hospitals, the cancellation of elective surgeries — an order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that was part of a statewide push to expand hospital capacity — was costly. Cuomo said Tuesday that some hospitals can resume elective procedures next week.

The hot spot fund is part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill that Congress approved and President Donald Trump signed in March. The $10 billion in aid will be directed to hospitals in 100 counties across the U.S. that have high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this funding going out, the frontline fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the hot spot dollars they need and so very much deserve to keep saving lives," Schumer, D-N.Y., said.