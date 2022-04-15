Schumer pledges to hold Senate vote on 'burn pit' bill by end of year

AUBURN — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday committed to bringing legislation to the floor that would ensure veterans who were exposed to burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq receive health care benefits.

Schumer, D-N.Y., visited Auburn's Veterans Memorial Park to reiterate his support for the Honoring Our PACT Act. The legislation contains several provisions, notably that more than 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxins will receive health care. The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to concede the veterans were exposed to hazards, such as burn pits, based on the dates of their service and where they served.

Burn pits were used by the U.S. military in Afghanistan and Iraq. Schumer explained that various materials, such as plastics and fuel, were burned in the pits that were the size of football fields. One of the consequences of that disposal method is service members were exposed to toxic substances and many later developed certain types of cancer and respiratory diseases.

However, these veterans are encountering problems accessing health care benefits. According to Schumer, when the veterans inform the VA that they have cancer or respiratory illnesses that were likely caused by their exposure to burn pits, the agency puts the burden of proof on them.

"That's almost impossible to do," Schumer said.

Under the Honoring Our PACT Act, that would change. The legislation would improve the VA's review process for toxic exposure presumptions and establish connections between veterans' service and 23 cancers and respiratory illnesses that have been linked to exposure to burn pits and other airborne hazards.

The bill is comprehensive and addresses other issues, including adding hypertension as a condition that's presumed to be caused by Agent Orange exposure and recognizing exposures to Agent Orange for veterans who served in Cambodia, Laos and Thailand during the Vietnam War.

The House of Representatives has already passed the Honoring Our PACT Act. The vote was 256-174, with every Democrat and 34 Republicans supporting the bill. One of the Republicans who voted for the bill is U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents Cayuga County.

Schumer said he has pledged to put the bill on the Senate floor by the end of the year. He thinks the prospects are good that it will receive the support needed to clear procedural hurdles and win final approval.

"It passed the House. A good number of people voted against it, but we got bipartisan support in the House," he said. "So I'm very hopeful. We are right now trying to get the 60 votes we need to put it on the floor of the Senate. But whether we get those or not, senators should know they're gonna have to vote on this."

Schumer added, "No one is going to be able to duck this issue. That's the bottom line."

If the Senate passes the bill, President Joe Biden has signaled he will sign it. He supports extending health care benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

