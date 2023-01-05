Schumer ready to work with House speaker — whomever it is

ONONDAGA — It did not take long for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to be elected leader of his chamber. The same cannot be said for his counterpart in the House of Representatives.

In what has turned into a days-long spectacle, the new House Republican majority has been unable to elect a speaker. Most members prefer U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who has been the top Republican in the House. But a small group of opponents within the GOP prefer someone else.

The public disagreement has played out since Tuesday when the House convened for the first day of the 118th Congress. The election for speaker is usually a formality. But with a narrow GOP majority, McCarthy has been unable to secure enough support to win the gavel. The House has held 11 votes for speaker over the last three days. McCarthy has fallen short each time.

So far, the top vote-getter has been a Democrat — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York. But Jeffries has received a plurality, not a majority, of the vote. The rebelling Republicans have nominated alternatives, including former President Donald Trump, that capture the remaining votes and rob McCarthy of the top spot.

While the situation is embarrassing for McCarthy, it's happening at what is usually a quiet time in session. But Schumer, who spoke to reporters at Onondaga Community College on Thursday, would like it to be resolved soon.

"As a senator, I'm not going to dictate to the House what to do and how to do it," he said. "I would say I hope they get it done as quickly as possible. What if, God forbid, there is some kind of national emergency? But whoever they choose as speaker, I hope to sit down with them and try to get things done in a bipartisan way."

As Senate majority leader, Schumer partners with the House speaker to advance critical legislation. While that was easier with a Democrat — former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — at the negotiating table, he is optimistic that he can work with the new speaker in a bipartisan manner.

Last year, he said, Congress passed six major bipartisan bills, namely the CHIPS and Science Act, which was important for Micron to select central New York for a memory chip manufacturing plant.

"That's what we always try to do," Schumer added. "I will continue to try and work in that regard."