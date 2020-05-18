Schumer renews push to add 74 sailors' names to Vietnam Veterans Memorial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying — again — to honor 74 USS Frank Evans sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago.

Schumer, D-N.Y., and a bipartisan group of senators attempted to pass legislation last week that would've required the Department of Defense to add the sailors' names to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. But one senator, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, objected and the bill wasn't approved.

It's the latest attempt in a years-long effort to recognize the sailors. The USS Frank Evans was a Navy destroyer providing support to the U.S. military in the South China Sea. During a naval exercise in June 1969, the ship collided with an Australian aircraft carrier. The destroyer was cut in half and 74 sailors died.

While the destroyer was in the region due to the war, it was determined that the accident occurred outside of the designated combat zone. Because of the location, the Department of Defense contends that the sailors are ineligible for inclusion on the memorial wall.

Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, disagrees.