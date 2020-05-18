Schumer renews push to add 74 sailors' names to Vietnam Veterans Memorial

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer is trying — again — to honor 74 USS Frank Evans sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War more than 50 years ago.
Schumer, D-N.Y., and a bipartisan group of senators attempted to pass legislation last week that would've required the Department of Defense to add the sailors' names to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. But one senator, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, objected and the bill wasn't approved.
It's the latest attempt in a years-long effort to recognize the sailors. The USS Frank Evans was a Navy destroyer providing support to the U.S. military in the South China Sea. During a naval exercise in June 1969, the ship collided with an Australian aircraft carrier. The destroyer was cut in half and 74 sailors died.
While the destroyer was in the region due to the war, it was determined that the accident occurred outside of the designated combat zone. Because of the location, the Department of Defense contends that the sailors are ineligible for inclusion on the memorial wall.
Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, disagrees.
"For almost 51 years, bureaucratic technicalities and geographical lines have superseded these sailors' sacrifice and service, and left 74 families wondering if their loved ones would ever receive just recognition," Schumer said. "It is unthinkable that we are still denying individuals who bravely served this country and paid the ultimate sacrifice the proper recognition that they deserve."
Schumer's involvement in the push to honor the sailors dates back to at least 2015. He wrote a letter to then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus requesting a review of the decision to exclude the USS Frank Evans crew members. The Navy later informed Schumer that it supports adding the names to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
But the Department of Defense hasn't endorsed the plan. Schumer has sent letters or met with two defense secretaries, Ash Carter and James Mattis, about adding the names of the sailors to the memorial. So far, the department hasn't changed its stance on allowing the names to join the 58,318 others honored on the wall.
There are at least five New Yorkers who were killed in the collision 51 years ago. In 2016, Schumer visited the home of Larry Reilly, Sr. in Syracuse. Reilly and his son, Larry Jr., served on the USS Frank Evans at the time of the accident. Larry Reilly, Jr. was one of the 74 sailors killed.
The other New Yorkers killed include James Franklin Bradly, of New York City; Terry Lee Henderson, of Buffalo; Dennis Ralph Johnson, of Tarrytown; and John Townsend Norton, of Brooklyn.
"It's been more than half a century," said Randy Henderson, the brother of Terry Lee Henderson. "We've been working on this for so long, and Senator Schumer has been with us on this for a long time now. Most of the parents of the 74 have died. I'm fortunate enough that my mom is still here. I want her to be able to see (Terry's) name on that wall. It's time for Terry and his 73 shipmates to receive the honor they deserve."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
