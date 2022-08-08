Schumer says Inflation Reduction Act will benefit upstate NY

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is touting the Inflation Reduction Act as a win for upstate New York as the legislation is on the verge of final passage in Congress.

The bill, which the Senate passed over the weekend, contains several significant climate change and health care provisions, notably $370 billion in funding to boost clean energy and allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. The policy, Schumer explained, will benefit more than 3.7 million New Yorkers.

There are also a few major tax changes, including a 15% corporate minimum tax for large companies, a 1% tax on stock buybacks of more than $1 million and funding for the Internal Revenue Service to target those who aren't paying taxes. According to Schumer's office, there is language in the bill to ensure that the tax enforcement efforts do not target individuals who earn $400,000 or less annually.

"This is the most significant piece of legislation that Congress has passed in decades and it's really going to be great for upstate New Yorkers," Schumer told reporters on Monday.

The legislation is the product of talks between Schumer and other Democratic senators, namely U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia. Manchin had opposed portions of President Joe Biden's initial "Build Back Better" proposal. But Manchin and Schumer recently reached an agreement on the new bill, which is projected to trim the deficit by $300 billion over the next decade. Economists say that will help reduce inflation.

Because Democrats went alone, there was no margin for error. Each party has 50 senators in its caucuses, but Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, casts the tie-breaking votes.

Schumer said Monday that his persistence to get a deal done paid off.

"We reached many, many dead ends," he said. "But we kept at it and we kept at it and we kept at it because it was so important."

The secret weapon for Schumer: His flip phone, which he says he uses to talk to every member of the Democratic caucus. He told reporters he knows every Democratic senator's phone number.

He also credited his late father, Abe, who died in November. The elder Schumer had an extermination business in Brooklyn, his son recalled, and was "a brilliant guy but never got a chance to go to college or use all his talents."

Schumer said his father left him with two values: To always help people who are in need of help and "if you're doing the right thing, and you persist, God will reward you."

"That motivated me," he continued. "I give dad some of the credit for this. For those of you who have lost parents you're close to, he's sort of sitting here next to me, still guiding me right now."

The House of Representatives is scheduled to take up the bill later this week. It is expected to pass the Democratic-led chamber, then go to Biden's desk for his approval.