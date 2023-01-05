Schumer touts $2M for OCC lab as good for Auburn, CNY health care

ONONDAGA — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer returned to Onondaga Community College with more good news on Thursday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., highlighted the more than $12 million for central New York hospitals in the federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden in December. A portion of that money — $2 million — will help Onondaga Community College build a hospital simulation lab.

According to Onondaga Community College President Warren Hilton, the lab will be in Ferrante Hall that houses the college's health school.

Hilton noted that it was 10 weeks ago that Schumer joined President Joe Biden for an event celebrating Micron's decision to invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a memory chip manufacturing facility in central New York.

"Today, we are proud to welcome you back, senator, as you deliver support for our students, our wonderful faculty and staff... the health care workers across the region and all those who need this lifesaving care," Hilton said.

The goal of the funding for OCC is combat the shortage of health care workers. The investment, according to Schumer, will allow the college to provide training in fully equipped patient rooms.

It will also help OCC as it expands its health program offerings to train certified nurse aides, emergency medical technicians, home health aides and pharmacy technicians.

"That's just what the doctor ordered to help address our health care worker shortage," Schumer said.

The $12 million for central New York will support projects at health care facilities across the region. Auburn Community Hospital will get $2 million to equip its new cancer center. SUNY Upstate Medical Center received $2 million, with $1.1 million for a new suicide prevention center and $900,000 for the Multidisciplinary Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Treatment Center. Crouse Health will get $1,010,000 to bolster the rapid evaluation unit within its emergency department.

Other projects include nearly $3 million for a new mental health facility in Cortland County, $2 million for Valley Health Services in Herkimer to build a new nursing home and $1 million for Oneida Health Systems to renovate a building for its behavioral health program.

"Syracuse was hit especially hard by the pandemic, and it showed us how critical it is that we invest in health care locally," Schumer said. "I am proud to deliver this over $12 million investment in future of health for all of central New York."