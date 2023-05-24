AURELIUS — A big cheese visited Cayuga County and warned that a "dairy cliff" could affect local farmers if a key program is not part of the new farm bill.

With Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius as a backdrop, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Cayuga County elected officials and farmers to call for the renewal of the Dairy Margin Coverage program.

The program, which was established in the 2018 farm bill, provides monthly payments to dairy farmers "when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The current farm bill is due to expire Sept. 30. The Dairy Margin Coverage program would not continue unless it is reauthorized by Congress in the new farm bill.

If the dairy assistance ends, it would be a major blow to Cayuga County, the number two dairy-producing county in New York and 37th in the country.

"The program is a lifeline," said Schumer, D-N.Y., who explained that its expiration would end monthly support to dairy farmers, cause supply chain disruptions and raise milk prices. He continued, "If it does expire, it will leave our dairy farmers without a safety net and cause a great crash in the economy here."

One of the local farms that utilizes the Dairy Margin Coverage program is Patterson Farms in Aurelius, Julie Patterson, whose family operates the farm, said the program helps the farm get through volatile times in the dairy industry.

"Viability of dairy farms is crucial to our local, rural economy," Patterson said. "It is essential that we keep this program and other programs related to dairy farm viability from expiring in this year's farm bill."

Congress is beginning to draft the farm bill, which is usually renewed every five years. It typically passes with bipartisan support.

Schumer said that U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, and U.S. Sen. John Bozeman, the ranking Republican member of the committee, are working together on the Senate's version of the farm bill.

While there may be debate over other farm bill provisions, continuing the Dairy Margin Coverage program is a priority for Schumer.

"I am going to use my power as majority leader to get this program renewed so that we can continue to have dairy prospering here in central New York," he said.

Schumer achieved a milestone with his visit. It is the 25th consecutive year he has made at least one stop in Cayuga County.

When he ran for U.S. Senate, he pledged to visit every New York county during his first year in office. He has said that he enjoyed it so much he decided to do it every year.

Schumer was elected to his fifth term as a U.S. senator in 2022. He is the longest-serving senator from New York.