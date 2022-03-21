Schumer visits Syracuse, says feds will OK I-81 project 'within weeks'

The long-awaited final approvals for the Interstate 81 project should come "within weeks," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in Syracuse on Monday.

Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed that he had a recent phone conversation with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who informed him that the environmental impact statement for the I-81 project will be released soon. The EIS will contain, among other items, an assessment of the plan to replace the elevated highway with a street-level community grid.

Once the EIS is released, there will be a 30-day public comment period. After comments are accepted, the Federal Highway Administration — an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation — will issue a record of decision to finalize the project.

"Syracuse: Put on your hard hats and get ready because we are in the homestretch for the transformation of I-81 to finally begin," Schumer said. "The feds are hitting the gas on this project with a now imminent green light and federal dollars close behind."

The record of decision is the final step necessary to allow construction to move forward after years of debate over the direction of the project. There have been several ideas floated, from maintaining the elevated highway to building a tunnel or "iconic bridge."

But there was strong support for the community grid, which would replace the viaduct that runs through the city. Interstate 481, a highway that bypasses the city, will be redesignated as I-81. A new business loop will be created for vehicle traffic passing through Syracuse.

The project is estimated to cost about $2 billion. The federal government will cover a bulk of the construction costs.

Schumer noted that the I-81 project will benefit from provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure law that was signed by President Joe Biden last fall. New York state received $11.5 billion in highway funding and the law established a new $7.5 billion grant program to support infrastructure projects. I-81 will be eligible for both programs.

The project could also receive funding through the Reconnecting Communities Program, which was inspired by I-81's impact on Syracuse. When the highway was built, it cut through a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Schumer said once the record of decision is issued, "the jobs can start flowing and so can the federal funds because we made key programs more robust in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, like Reconnecting Communities and the Highway Trust Fund, with Syracuse in mind."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

