Schumer wants $25 billion for restaurants in COVID-19 relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is advocating for $25 billion in aid for restaurants to be included in the next COVID-19 relief bill.
Schumer, D-N.Y., visited two upstate New York businesses, including Brasserie Bar and Bistro in Camillus, to build support for the proposal. Under the plan, there would be $25 billion in grants available to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.
The program would be administered by the Small Business Administration. While there was assistance for restaurants and other businesses in past COVID relief measures, including the creation of the Paycheck Protection Program that provided loans to businesses to cover workforce and other expenses, there wasn't direct aid for restaurants.
Restaurants would be eligible to receive the grants along with other drinking and food service-related businesses, such as brewpubs, catering companies and taprooms. The businesses could get up to $10 million per group or $5 million for an individual restaurant. The grants could be used for a range of expenses, including payroll, rent and supplies.
The grants can be used to cover expenses through the end of this year. That could be extended by the Small Business Administration "if conditions warrant," according to Schumer's office.
One-fifth of the funding — $5 billion — would be set aside in the first 60 days of the program for restaurants with less than $500,000 in gross receipts in 2019. At the start of the program, grants will be prioritized for businesses owned by veterans or women. Economically and socially disadvantaged businesses would receive priority during the first few weeks, too.
"Central New York's economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, burning our beloved restaurant industry," Schumer said in a statement. "Restaurants and bars are the heartbeat of our Main streets and sadly are on life support as the first to make sacrifices and close for the sake of the public. It's time for the federal government to whip up some federal dollars and finally serve the restaurants that have served our communities for years."
The pandemic has adversely affected many restaurants. A survey released by the New York State Restaurant Association found 54% of restaurants in the state said they may not survive the next six months unless there is federal aid.
In Onondaga County, local restaurants have experienced a 27% decrease in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early months of the health crisis, restaurants were forced to shift to delivery and takeout services because in-person dining wasn't permitted. Those restrictions were relaxed for a time, but when cases surged again some restaurants were in areas where indoor dining was either limited or prohibited.
Congress is working to draft legislation based on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal. Biden's plan includes enhanced unemployment benefits for jobless Americans, another round of stimulus checks and more aid for small businesses.
In other news:
• Schumer noted that this was his first upstate swing as majority leader, but he didn't appear to be interested in off-topic questions during the trip.
Syracuse-area reporters said that Schumer did not take questions about the impeachment trial or Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. (He did make a statement about the trial, according to reporters at the event.) Reporters in Albany shared similar accounts after Schumer held a press conference there to highlight his proposal to help restaurants.
