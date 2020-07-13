Schumer wants funding in next COVID-19 relief bill to help NY schools reopen safely

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer believes New York schools need federal funding to safely reopen this year.
Senate Democrats, led by Schumer, have introduced a COVID-19 relief bill that includes a $345 billion education stabilization fund. A majority of the funds, $175 billion, would be allocated to K-12 schools to help with the adoption of public health guidelines and to continue educational activities, whether it's distance learning or in-person classes.
An additional $132 billion would be provided to colleges and universities for financial aid to students, education programs and implementing health and safety protocols. The legislation also includes a $33 billion "Governor's Fund" that would allow governors to distribute funds to parts of their states most affected by the pandemic.
New York schools are in the process of developing plans to reopen for the 2020-21 academic year. Schools were forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in May that schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year and, for most students, there wouldn't be in-person summer school.
Cuomo has said the reopening plans are due by the end of July and that a decision would be made in early August on whether schools will open for in-person classes.
But there are concerns that schools won't be able to afford the costs to reopen, including the purchase of personal protective equipment and other supplies. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sunday that some schools may remain closed because of the crushing expenses.
"Everyone wants our schools to reopen, but the federal government must lead the way by funding the safety measures that would open the doors of New York and the nation's schools in a way that helps ensure the coronavirus does not needlessly spread or infect teachers, kids or staff," he said.
The Democrats' proposal also seeks to address child care and support child abuse prevention programs. The bill includes a $50 billion fund for child care to help providers remain open and offer relief to families in need of these services. An additional $1.5 billion would support programs that aim to prevent child abuse and neglect.
Congressional leaders are discussing plans for a fourth COVID-19 relief bill. No agreement has been reached yet, but it's likely that any measure would include financial help for state and local governments. It may also include another round of stimulus checks for millions of Americans.
