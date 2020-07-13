Schumer wants funding in next COVID-19 relief bill to help NY schools reopen safely

But there are concerns that schools won't be able to afford the costs to reopen, including the purchase of personal protective equipment and other supplies. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Sunday that some schools may remain closed because of the crushing expenses.

"Everyone wants our schools to reopen, but the federal government must lead the way by funding the safety measures that would open the doors of New York and the nation's schools in a way that helps ensure the coronavirus does not needlessly spread or infect teachers, kids or staff," he said.

The Democrats' proposal also seeks to address child care and support child abuse prevention programs. The bill includes a $50 billion fund for child care to help providers remain open and offer relief to families in need of these services. An additional $1.5 billion would support programs that aim to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Congressional leaders are discussing plans for a fourth COVID-19 relief bill. No agreement has been reached yet, but it's likely that any measure would include financial help for state and local governments. It may also include another round of stimulus checks for millions of Americans.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.