Schumer wants national RSV action plan as CNY hospitals face 'unprecedented' surge

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to be prepared to help upstate New York hospitals treating an increasing number of pediatric patients with respiratory illnesses.

Schumer, D-N.Y., visited Oneida Health, a hospital in Madison County, on Wednesday. The hospital is one of many in New York and across the country that has observed a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.

Oneida Health has reported 224 RSV cases this year, with 66 of those cases in November. SUNY Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse has tallied 1,800 RSV cases this year — three times higher than case totals in previous years — and nearly 1,000 cases in November.

The surge in RSV cases increased Upstate's pediatric emergency department volume from 92% in August to 136% in November. SUNY Upstate President Dr. Mantosh Dewan said Upstate University Hospital units have been converted to treat pediatric patients with serious RSV cases.

Schumer called the increase in RSV cases "unprecedented" and noted that public health experts are warning that it could get worse during the winter.

"It is outright scary given that hospitals are already struggling to keep up, and it's possible the worst is yet to come," he said. "As a grandfather of two young children, there is nothing more terrifying than the thought of them getting sick, and all across CNY parents are facing hospitals who are pushed to the brink, with increased wait times, full beds, all while their child is struggling to breathe because of RSV."

RSV is a common infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, a fever, wheezing and decrease in appetite. Young infants may experience breathing difficulties, decreased activity and irritability.

While most RSV cases resolve after a week or two, the virus can cause other infections, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia. The CDC says that older adults and infants younger than 6 months old may need to be hospitalized if they are dehydrated or have trouble breathing.

Schumer is asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to assist if RSV cases continue to rise and overwhelm upstate New York's hospitals. The department could help by providing temporary structures or additional staffing if there is a pediatrician shortage. Out-of-state providers could be credentialed or patients could be moved across state lines for treatment.

"Hospitals are doing their best on the frontlines, but the feds need to step up with a comprehensive plan to respond to this major spike and be ready for it to get worse," Schumer said. "The feds have a unique ability to get more doctors and supplies where it's needed, and they need to be prepared to do so."