 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schumer wants to prevent JetBlue from taking off to Florida

Schumer wants to prevent JetBlue from taking off to Florida

{{featured_button_text}}
JetBlue Headquarters

FILE- This March 16, 2017, file photo, shows a JetBlue airplane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. JetBlue Airways is considering whether to keep its headquarters in New York or move to Florida. The airline has been based in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City since it started flying in 2000. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to cancel JetBlue's flight out of New York. 

After the New York Post reported that the airline could move its headquarters from Queens to Florida, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he called JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and urged him to keep the corporate office in New York. 

JetBlue has 1,300 employees at its headquarters in Long Island City. The airline has 7,000 employees in New York state. 

According to the Post, which obtained a company memo, JetBlue's lease expires in July 2023. The airline is considering its options, which include moving to another New York City borough or relocating to Florida. 

If JetBlue left New York, it would be a significant loss for the state. The airline has been headquartered in Queens since it was founded in 1998. 

"The purpose of my call to Mr. Hayes was simply to remind him that JetBlue's roots and its future are here in New York," Schumer said. "With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede." 

Airlines have faced financial struggles during the pandemic. There was a sharp decline in air travel due to COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 500 million fewer passengers in 2020. 

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden contains $14 billion in direct aid to airlines. Congress has provided $54 billion in payroll assistance to help airlines affected by the pandemic. 

A JetBlue spokesperson told the New York Post that the company is reviewing its options "in the current real estate market and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic." 

Schumer, who advocated for the additional funding to help airlines, is confident that JetBlue will stay in New York. 

"JetBlue has always said it best: Since their start up in 1998, to their first flight from (John F. Kennedy International Airport) in 2000, their home, heart and soul have always remained in New York," he said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Onondaga County executive provides COVID-19 update

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News