Schumer wants to prevent JetBlue from taking off to Florida

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to cancel JetBlue's flight out of New York.
After the New York Post reported that the airline could move its headquarters from Queens to Florida, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he called JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and urged him to keep the corporate office in New York.
JetBlue has 1,300 employees at its headquarters in Long Island City. The airline has 7,000 employees in New York state.
According to the Post, which obtained a company memo, JetBlue's lease expires in July 2023. The airline is considering its options, which include moving to another New York City borough or relocating to Florida.
If JetBlue left New York, it would be a significant loss for the state. The airline has been headquartered in Queens since it was founded in 1998.
"The purpose of my call to Mr. Hayes was simply to remind him that JetBlue's roots and its future are here in New York," Schumer said. "With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede."
Airlines have faced financial struggles during the pandemic. There was a sharp decline in air travel due to COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 500 million fewer passengers in 2020.
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden contains $14 billion in direct aid to airlines. Congress has provided $54 billion in payroll assistance to help airlines affected by the pandemic.
A JetBlue spokesperson told the New York Post that the company is reviewing its options "in the current real estate market and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic."
Schumer, who advocated for the additional funding to help airlines, is confident that JetBlue will stay in New York.
"JetBlue has always said it best: Since their start up in 1998, to their first flight from (John F. Kennedy International Airport) in 2000, their home, heart and soul have always remained in New York," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.