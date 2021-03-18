Schumer wants to prevent JetBlue from taking off to Florida

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes to cancel JetBlue's flight out of New York.

After the New York Post reported that the airline could move its headquarters from Queens to Florida, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he called JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and urged him to keep the corporate office in New York.

JetBlue has 1,300 employees at its headquarters in Long Island City. The airline has 7,000 employees in New York state.

According to the Post, which obtained a company memo, JetBlue's lease expires in July 2023. The airline is considering its options, which include moving to another New York City borough or relocating to Florida.

If JetBlue left New York, it would be a significant loss for the state. The airline has been headquartered in Queens since it was founded in 1998.

"The purpose of my call to Mr. Hayes was simply to remind him that JetBlue's roots and its future are here in New York," Schumer said. "With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede."