Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to answer questions at Syracuse town hall meeting

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will return to central New York next week for a town hall meeting.

The town hall meeting featuring Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Community Center, 401 South Ave., Syracuse.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, go to eventbrite.com/e/syracuse-town-hall-tickets-94646743959.

Public parking is available across the street from the center and on adjacent streets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gillibrand last held a town hall meeting in central New York in 2017. She answered questions for more than an hour at Syracuse University. That event was the first in a series of town hall meetings she held across the state.

After serving in the House of Representatives for parts of two terms, Gillibrand was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009. She succeeded Hillary Clinton, who resigned from the Senate to become secretary of state.