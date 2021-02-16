Sen. Pam Helming wants NY to revise nursing home visitation guidance

State Sen. Pam Helming is asking the state Department of Health to ease restrictions on nursing home visitation, especially as more residents and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
When the department released guidance in September, visitation was limited to those who had a negative COVID-19 test within seven days. Visitation was permitted as long as facilities did not have an active COVID-19 case for 14 days.
But Helming, R-Canandaigua, thinks the guidance should be revised now that most nursing home residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a state vaccination tracker, 73% of nursing home residents in New York have been vaccinated. That includes 85% of nursing home residents in the Finger Lakes region and 74% in central New York, which includes Cayuga County.
Nearly half of nursing home employees in New York have been vaccinated.
Nursing home residents and staff were part of the priority 1A group along with health care workers. A federal program was established, in partnership with retail pharmacies, to administer the vaccine at nursing homes.
"It was right to prioritize vaccinations for nursing home residents and staff," Helming said in a statement. "Now we need to prioritize the health and well-being of our seniors and begin to amend the guidance so that families can be reunited and facilities can start to safely resume resident activities."
Early in the pandemic, visitation was suspended at all New York nursing homes. The ban remained in place for months until the state lifted with certain guidelines. Initially, a facility was required to go without an active COVID case for 28 days to allow visitors. The state Department of Health amended that guidance in September.
Nursing homes have been hit hard by the pandemic. More than 13,000 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19. Helming supports an investigation into the deaths.
But she says that her office is receiving questions from constituents about nursing home visitation.
"These families were given hope that they could finally see and hug their loved ones when residents were vaccinated," she said. "As vaccinations increase, the question we need the state to answer is, 'When can residents see their families?'"
