Sen. Pam Helming wants NY to revise nursing home visitation guidance

State Sen. Pam Helming is asking the state Department of Health to ease restrictions on nursing home visitation, especially as more residents and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

When the department released guidance in September, visitation was limited to those who had a negative COVID-19 test within seven days. Visitation was permitted as long as facilities did not have an active COVID-19 case for 14 days.

But Helming, R-Canandaigua, thinks the guidance should be revised now that most nursing home residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a state vaccination tracker, 73% of nursing home residents in New York have been vaccinated. That includes 85% of nursing home residents in the Finger Lakes region and 74% in central New York, which includes Cayuga County.

Nearly half of nursing home employees in New York have been vaccinated.

Nursing home residents and staff were part of the priority 1A group along with health care workers. A federal program was established, in partnership with retail pharmacies, to administer the vaccine at nursing homes.