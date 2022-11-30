Senate confirms Albany-area attorney as new federal judge in upstate NY district

An Albany-area attorney has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in the Northern District of New York.

The Senate confirmed Anne Nardacci, of Colonie, for U.S. District Court judge by a 52-44 vote on Wednesday. President Joe Biden nominated Nardacci for the post in April.

Biden's nomination followed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's recommendation. Schumer, D-N.Y., played an active role in the confirmation process, including introducing Nardacci at her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

"The Capital Region's own, Anne Nardacci, will now officially be bringing her tremendous expertise, integrity and intelligence to the bench as a district court judge for the Northern District of New York," Schumer said in a statement after the vote. "Judge Nardacci has spent nearly 20 years fighting for transparency and the rights of consumers, and holding wrongdoers accountable — all invaluable experience that demonstrates her ability to apply equal justice under the law to the Capital Region."

Nardacci, 44, is a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner in Albany and previously was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom in New York City. She graduated from Georgetown University and Cornell Law School, where she was the editor of the Cornell Law Review.

Before attending law school, she was on U.S. Rep. Michael McNulty's staff in Washington, D.C.

According to her biography, Nardacci's practice focuses on commercial litigation, including antitrust matters. Her past cases include representing clients affected by inaccurate credit reports and price-fixing schemes. She sits on the executive committee of the New York State Bar Association's Antitrust Section.

Nardacci will join two other judges, Chief U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes and U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino, as part of a historic majority, according to Schumer's office. Women will now hold three of the five active district judge seats in the Northern District of New York, which is comprised of 32 counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga.

Schumer also recommended D'Agostino and Sannes for nomination. They were confirmed by the U.S. Senate during the Obama administration.

"The legal field is better because of highly qualified professionals like the Capital Region's own Anne Nardacci," Schumer said. "She will bring dignity, excellence and honor to her post as a judge on the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York."