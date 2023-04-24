Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes the House of Representatives will follow the U.S. Senate by passing legislation to extend two firefighting grant programs.

The Senate on Thursday passed the Fire Grants and Safety Act by a 95-2 vote. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom represent New York, voted for the bill.

The legislation would renew two federal programs, Assistance for Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Since the programs began, upstate New York fire departments have received nearly $700 million in grants.

Schumer, D-N.Y., launched a legislative push to reauthorize the programs he helped establish more than two decades ago. The Fire Grants and Safety Act would renew the programs through the 2030 fiscal year while keeping funding levels at $750 million. The bill would also reauthorize the U.S. Fire Administration and increase the agency's funding by $20 million.

"When our New York fire departments smelled smoke on how devastating these cuts would be, I traveled to every corner of the state standing with our firefighters to sound the alarm," Schumer said. "Every day our brave firefighters in upstate New York risk their lives to keep their communities safe, and I promised to use all my clout as majority leader to hold feet to the fire and lead this bill to passage. And a promise made is now a promise kept."

Several fire departments in Cayuga County have benefited from the federal grants. In 2021, the city of Auburn was awarded $1.5 million from both programs to purchase equipment and hire five firefighters. The Fleming Volunteer Fire Department received $546,249 in 2015 to buy a new fire truck.

According to Schumer's office, fire departments in central New York received $17.6 million through the Assistance for Firefighters and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant programs since 2020.

After the Senate's vote, Schumer's focus is on getting the House to consider the bill.

"Now the House needs to quickly take up the Fire Grants and Safety Act and pass this vital legislation so fire departments across America can continue to receive the federal support they desperately need, and I will not stop turning up the heat until this vital legislation for our firefighters becomes law," he said.

Schumer has received a key endorsement from the White House as he advocates for renewing the fire grant programs. The Biden administration said it "strongly supports" the Fire Grants and Safety Act.