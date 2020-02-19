Seneca County Chamber of Commerce president running to succeed Kolb in NY Assembly

Jeff Shipley, who serves as president and CEO of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, is seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Assemblyman Brian Kolb in the 131st district.
If elected to the Assembly, Shipley pledged to fight the agenda being advanced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, and "New York City progressives."
"Through my work as president of the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, along with my statewide business advocacy efforts, I've seen firsthand just how hard the governor has made it for our local economy to succeed," Shipley said. "I'm running for Assembly to help make Main Street businesses thrive again, and to give our truly unique tourism industry the support it needs to grow, develop and create new opportunities."
Shipley, who lives in Waterloo with his wife, Abigail, is the board chair of the Chamber Alliance of New York State, project director for Seneca County's Tourism Promotion Agency, a board member of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency and a member of the Finger Lakes Regional Airport Advisory Committee.
A graduate of the now-closed DeSales High School in Geneva, Shipley also attended St. John Fisher College and participated in the Leadership Geneva program. He worked for the Ontario County Tourism Bureau and co-founded Finger Lakes Young Professionals.
He has experience working for the state Assembly. He was a legislative aide to the office of the minority leader.
You have free articles remaining.
Shipley is the second Republican to enter the 131st district race. Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan is the other GOP candidate in the district, which includes all of Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County. Gallahan has the support of several Ontario County Republican leaders, including state Sen. Pam Helming.
Gallahan and Shipley are vying to succeed Kolb, a Republican, who announced he will not for reelection this year after serving for two decades in the Assembly. For more than 10 years, Kolb was the Assembly minority leader — the top Republican in the chamber.
Shipley blasted several state policies supported by Cuomo and Democrats in the state Legislature, such as bail reform, farmworker labor rights and driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.
He also focused on some lesser-known measures, including a bill that would ban gun raffles in New York. He noted that the events are "major, important fundraisers for our volunteer organizations."
Shipley plans to be an advocate for another cause: Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Cuomo wants to designate the first state veterans' cemetery and representatives in Seneca County believe Sampson should be selected.
If he's sent to the Assembly, Shipley promised to be the "fighter we need and deserve."
"I'm proud to come from, live and work in the 131st Assembly District. It's home to me," Shipley said. "I'm running for Assembly to be the loud, proud voice our communities and our shared values deserve."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.