Seneca County Chamber of Commerce president running to succeed Kolb in NY Assembly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shipley is the second Republican to enter the 131st district race. Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan is the other GOP candidate in the district, which includes all of Ontario County and a portion of Seneca County. Gallahan has the support of several Ontario County Republican leaders, including state Sen. Pam Helming.

Gallahan and Shipley are vying to succeed Kolb, a Republican, who announced he will not for reelection this year after serving for two decades in the Assembly. For more than 10 years, Kolb was the Assembly minority leader — the top Republican in the chamber.

Shipley blasted several state policies supported by Cuomo and Democrats in the state Legislature, such as bail reform, farmworker labor rights and driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

He also focused on some lesser-known measures, including a bill that would ban gun raffles in New York. He noted that the events are "major, important fundraisers for our volunteer organizations."

Shipley plans to be an advocate for another cause: Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Cuomo wants to designate the first state veterans' cemetery and representatives in Seneca County believe Sampson should be selected.

If he's sent to the Assembly, Shipley promised to be the "fighter we need and deserve."

"I'm proud to come from, live and work in the 131st Assembly District. It's home to me," Shipley said. "I'm running for Assembly to be the loud, proud voice our communities and our shared values deserve."

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0