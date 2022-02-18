Seneca County GOP, Conservatives back Fratto over incumbent Jacobs for Congress

There is a regional divide brewing among Republicans and Conservatives in the new 14-county 24th Congressional District.

The Seneca County Republican Committee and Seneca County Conservative Party on Friday endorsed Mario Fratto over U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, the incumbent Republican running in the newly drawn district. Fratto, who lives Geneva just outside of the district's boundary, is an attorney and operates Geneva Granite, his family's granite manufacturing and installation business.

"Mario is a fighter who will stand up for the people of this district, and we are behind him 100%," said Thomas Fox, chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee.

The endorsement highlights a potential split within the party as Republicans jockey to represent a district with a heavy GOP enrollment advantage.

Jacobs, who was elected to Congress in 2020, hails from Erie County. A portion of northern Erie County is in the 24th district, which extends from the Buffalo area through the Finger Lakes region and north to Jefferson County. All or parts of eight towns in Cayuga County are in the new district.

Earlier this week, Jacobs was endorsed by the Republican committees in Monroe, Orleans and Wyoming counties — three counties that are part of his current congressional district.

Jacobs received a boost in his bid for North Country votes when U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the number three House Republican, endorsed him last week. Before the maps were redrawn, Jefferson County was in Stefanik's district.

While there are some new areas for Jacobs, eight of the 14 counties in the 24th district are in his current district. He noted in a statement announcing his reelection bid that more than 400,000 constituents he represents will be in the newly drawn district.

But other candidates, including Fratto, are hoping to capitalize on Jacobs' lack of name recognition elsewhere in the district.

In an op-ed released on Thursday, Fratto wrote that the district needs to send a "strong, committed conservative to the U.S. Congress." He argued that Jacobs isn't the right candidate because of his voting record, notably his vote to strip U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene of her committee assignments and his support of creating a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

With the endorsements from Seneca County Republicans and Conservatives, Fratto said in a statement that it shows his campaign has momentum.

"New York's 24th Congressional District must not compromise and send a committed conservative to Congress who will put the brakes on the Biden regime and fight to defend the working people of this district and their values," he said.

Along with Fratto and Jacobs, there are three other Republicans running in the district — Todd Aldinger, a Buffalo-area attorney; Andrew McCarthy, who lives in Rome and initially planned to challenge U.S. Rep. John Katko for the GOP nomination before Katko announced his retirement; and John Murtari, a Wayne County resident who also sought to challenge Katko in the GOP primary.

