Seneca County leaders celebrate Sampson's selection as first NY state veterans cemetery

Before the selection committee's vote on Monday, Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was considered the front-runner. The state Division of Veterans' Services received 11 responses to its request for information that was issued in February. Ten of the responses were reviewed and the agency published a report that was provided to the committee.

In its report, the division recommended Sampson to be the first state veterans cemetery. There were many factors in its favor, including that it's already operating as a veterans cemetery. There wouldn't be any construction costs associated with the project if Sampson was selected, the report found, and there wouldn't be a waiting period before the cemetery could host burials.

"We were very mindful from the beginning to be sure that the planning, design and construction of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery were done in strict compliance with the (National Cemetery Administration) standards," Rowe said. "Today is a ratification of those efforts."