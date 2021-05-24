Seneca County leaders celebrate Sampson's selection as first NY state veterans cemetery

When Michael Nozzolio was a state senator, he was a staunch advocate of Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Seneca County.
That work didn't end when he retired in 2016. Now, as chairman of the cemetery's citizens' committee, he is celebrating a major milestone for the site: It has been selected as New York's first state veterans cemetery.
"This is a great day for the people of New York state, the Finger Lakes region, Seneca County and for all veterans across our state and nation," Nozzolio said in a statement.
The selection is the product of an effort that began more than 25 years ago and has been led by Nozzolio, other government leaders and veterans.
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery opened in 2011 on land that was part of Sampson Air Force Base and Sampson Naval Training Station in the town of Romulus. Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said Monday that the county, which operates the cemetery, received ownership of the 162-acre property from the state Office of General Services.
Once the cemetery designation is finalized, Rowe said Sampson will be transferred back to the state.
Before the selection committee's vote on Monday, Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was considered the front-runner. The state Division of Veterans' Services received 11 responses to its request for information that was issued in February. Ten of the responses were reviewed and the agency published a report that was provided to the committee.
In its report, the division recommended Sampson to be the first state veterans cemetery. There were many factors in its favor, including that it's already operating as a veterans cemetery. There wouldn't be any construction costs associated with the project if Sampson was selected, the report found, and there wouldn't be a waiting period before the cemetery could host burials.
"We were very mindful from the beginning to be sure that the planning, design and construction of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery were done in strict compliance with the (National Cemetery Administration) standards," Rowe said. "Today is a ratification of those efforts."
After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in 2020 that his administration would launch a process to designate a state veterans cemetery, Seneca County's state representatives advocated for Sampson. State Sen. Pam Helming, whose district includes all of Seneca County, and Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt endorsed Sampson to be the first state veterans cemetery in New York.
Helming, who succeeded Nozzolio in the state Senate, has a personal connection to the site. Her father, an Air Force veteran, trained at Sampson Air Force Base.
"This recognition means so much to so many veterans and their families," she said. "Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery will continue to proudly serve as a lasting memorial and hallowed resting place for our nation's greatest heroes."
Gallery: A photo tour of Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery
