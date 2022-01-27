Seneca County reps ask Hochul to mitigate impact of prison closure

A coalition of Seneca County leaders is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to answer questions related to the planned closure of the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.

Hochul announced in November that the state would close six prisons, including Willard. The facilities will close in March.

In a letter to Hochul and the heads of three state agencies, the group of state and local leaders — state Sen. Pam Helming, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen and Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe were among the signatories — urged the governor's administration to address a range of concerns.

The Willard Drug Treatment Campus is the largest employer in the town of Romulus and one of the largest in Seneca County. One issue that's emerged is that while most employees will be offered jobs within the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, provisional employees at the facility will not be offered other jobs. The county's representatives think DOCCS should offer provisional employees "comparable positions" at other correctional facilities.

The group also wants the reuse of the facility to be prioritized. They asked Hochul for a partnership and direct communications with DOCCS, the state Office of General Services and Empire State Development to redevelop the property while maintaining existing buildings, including one used by the town of Romulus for its historical society.

"The ownership of the occupied buildings that are deemed structurally sound should be conveyed to the localities," the local leaders wrote. "Local officials are also requesting direct involvement with the appropriate state agencies to demolish the unsafe and condemned buildings."

One issue Seneca County's representatives want to be addressed is the future of the credit union located on the Willard campus. The closest credit union is 20 miles away.

Infrastructure is also highlighted in the letter. Seneca County and town-level leaders are asking for maps and records of the sewer and water facilities on the Willard campus. They also urged DOCCS and the state Office of General Services to upgrade the water treatment plant so that it meets state Department of Health standards, and assist the town of Romulus with the acquisition of the plant.

"It should be noted that because the state failed to provide the town with sufficient advance notice regarding the campus closure, the town did not have the option of budgeting for these unanticipated costs," the leaders said. "Seneca County continues to await a definitive answer from DOCCS on its financial contribution for the required upgrades to the Willard and Five Points wastewater treatment facilities. Seneca County cannot properly move forward without a formal commitment of funding."

The letter concludes with a request for financial assistance. When the state has closed prisons in the past, there have been economic development funds available for communities affected by the closures.

Seneca County's leaders said direct financial support to communities and school districts affected by the closures "is an important obligation that the state needs to fulfill and funding should be included in this year's budget to address the important issue and critical need."

So far, Hochul's proposed budget does not include funding to help communities affected by the latest round of prison closures. But that could change if she includes it in the 21-day amendments to her executive budget proposal. It could also be added during negotiations with the state Legislature before the budget is finalized.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

