Seneca County town gets $1M for water project, one of 12 northern border grant awardees

A Seneca County town is one of 12 New York municipalities that has been awarded funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission.

The town of Fayette will receive $1 million, the maximum allowed for infrastructure projects, to install more than 11 miles of sewer force mains for about 330 properties on Seneca Lake. The project will connect the town's water district to the village of Waterloo's sewer system and reduce septic system discharge into the lake, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

"This investment will ensure the health of Seneca Lake, foster job creation, and bolster quality of life in Fayette and the eastern Finger Lakes," Fayette Supervisor Jeffrey Trout said. "This commitment is essential not only for our current agritourism business expansion but also for planned projects on Seneca Lake to come to fruition."

Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe added, "Seneca County is grateful to all our partners in moving this important project forward. Our lakes are among our greatest assets and mean so much to our ever-growing tourism sector."

The Northern Border Regional Commission is a partnership between federal, state and local governments and led by five members — the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, and a co-chair appointed by the president.

Every year, the commission seeks requests for funding. Projects must be in one of seven categories, such as transportation infrastructure, public infrastructure, resource conservation and health care for economically distressed areas.

Infrastructure projects are eligible to receive up to $1 million. Other projects can get a maximum of $350,000. Grants awarded to counties considered distressed require a 20% local match, while a 50% local match is set for transitional counties.

In New York, the Department of State works to gather applications for the commission's consideration. There were 55 applications submitted requesting more than $35 million. The 12 projects that were awarded funding will get a share of $5.8 million.

The Northern Border Regional Commission was founded in 2008 and is funded by Congress. In New York, 28 counties are considered part of the northern border region, including Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego and Wayne counties.