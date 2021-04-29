Sennett senior housing project to receive $4.9 million from New York state

A proposed 60-unit senior housing complex in Sennett is among a group of 20 projects that will receive state funding to help bring them to fruition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Sennett Meadows, a $14.9 million project being developed by Rochester's Cornerstone Group Ltd., has been awarded more than $4.9 million in New York state affordable housing grants. The governor announced the grants, which will go to 20 projects around the state and total $98 million, on Wednesday.

The Sennett project would be located at 365 E. Genesee St. Road on vacant land that's between the Quincy Hill subdivision and Sleepy Hollow Country Inn Motel. Plans show a 60-unit building, shown in drawings as having an L-shaped footprint, on a 10-acre parcel that would subdivided from a larger 32-acre piece of land that the developers have an contract to buy.

The Sennett Meadows proposal has been under review by the town and Cayuga County's planning department since last fall. The town board approved a planned development district for the project in March in a vote that followed three months of public comment opportunities at town board meetings. It also came after a determination by the county planning department's general municipal law committee that the development district would not have an inter-municipal impact.

