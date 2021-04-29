Sennett senior housing project to receive $4.9 million from New York state

A proposed 60-unit senior housing complex in Sennett is among a group of 20 projects that will receive state funding to help bring them to fruition, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.
Sennett Meadows, a $14.9 million project being developed by Rochester's Cornerstone Group Ltd., has been awarded more than $4.9 million in New York state affordable housing grants. The governor announced the grants, which will go to 20 projects around the state and total $98 million, on Wednesday.
The Sennett project would be located at 365 E. Genesee St. Road on vacant land that's between the Quincy Hill subdivision and Sleepy Hollow Country Inn Motel. Plans show a 60-unit building, shown in drawings as having an L-shaped footprint, on a 10-acre parcel that would subdivided from a larger 32-acre piece of land that the developers have an contract to buy.
The Sennett Meadows proposal has been under review by the town and Cayuga County's planning department since last fall. The town board approved a planned development district for the project in March in a vote that followed three months of public comment opportunities at town board meetings. It also came after a determination by the county planning department's general municipal law committee that the development district would not have an inter-municipal impact.
The planned development district approval allows the project to comply with local zoning, and now the site plan itself is under review. The county planning department committee reviewed the plan on Thursday and again concluded it would have no inter-municipal impact.
The complex would lease one- and two-bedroom units to people ages 55 and up with some units reserved for low-income residents, according to application documents submitted to the town. Monthly rents would range from $400 to $,1280. The state said 18 units would be for "seniors and veterans in need of supportive services."
The funding breakdown for the project includes $1.17 million from the state's Low Incomes Housing Tax Credit, $95,000 under the State Low Income Housing Credit and $3.66 million through the New York Supportive Housing Opportunity Program.
Other housing projects near Cayuga County to secure funding announced this week include Monarch Commons in the Onondaga County town of Cicero, which will get $3.8 million, and Huntington Apartments in the Seneca County town of Seneca Falls, which was awarded $5.1 million.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, we know that it is more important than ever that we continue to create healthy, economically thriving and inclusive communities and ensure that all New Yorkers have a safe place to call home," said Commissioner of the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal RuthAnne Visnauskas in a press release.
Sennett Meadows' developer has previously said it would like to start construction in October, and have leases starting in January 2023.