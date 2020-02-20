Seward endorses Oberacker, Otsego County legislator, to succeed him in NY Senate

State Sen. Jim Seward believes Peter Oberacker is the best choice to succeed him in Albany.

Seward, R-Milford, on Wednesday endorsed Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, in the 51st Senate District race. Oberacker is seeking the Republican nomination after Seward decided not to run for reelection this year.

"Peter has the experience and vision to serve the people of the 51st Senate District," Seward said. "As an elected official, Peter recognizes the importance of public service and will fight for those he represents."

Oberacker has been a member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives since being elected in 2015. He previously served as supervisor and on the board in the town of Maryland.

His business experience includes founding a research and development firm, Form Tech Solutions, that focuses on the food industry. He moved the company's headquarters to upstate New York in 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is another Republican candidate in the race. Adam Hall, a Cayuga County resident, told The Citizen earlier this month that he's seeking the GOP and Conservative nominations.