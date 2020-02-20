You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Seward endorses Oberacker, Otsego County legislator, to succeed him in NY Senate

Seward endorses Oberacker, Otsego County legislator, to succeed him in NY Senate

{{featured_button_text}}
Oberacker

Peter Oberacker, an Otsego County lawmaker, is seeking the Republican nomination in the 51st state Senate District. He is running to succeed state Sen. Jim Seward, who is retiring at the end of the year. 

 AllOtsego.com

State Sen. Jim Seward believes Peter Oberacker is the best choice to succeed him in Albany. 

Seward, R-Milford, on Wednesday endorsed Oberacker, an Otsego County legislator, in the 51st Senate District race. Oberacker is seeking the Republican nomination after Seward decided not to run for reelection this year. 

"Peter has the experience and vision to serve the people of the 51st Senate District," Seward said. "As an elected official, Peter recognizes the importance of public service and will fight for those he represents." 

Oberacker has been a member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives since being elected in 2015. He previously served as supervisor and on the board in the town of Maryland. 

His business experience includes founding a research and development firm, Form Tech Solutions, that focuses on the food industry. He moved the company's headquarters to upstate New York in 2017. 

There is another Republican candidate in the race. Adam Hall, a Cayuga County resident, told The Citizen earlier this month that he's seeking the GOP and Conservative nominations. 

But Oberacker has emerged as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination. Having Seward's support helps his campaign. 

"Filling the shoes of a man who has dedicated his life to public service is no small task," Oberacker said. "I look to bring my experience in government, business and community service to effectively serve the people of this district and continue the great representation we have come to appreciate from Senator Seward." 

The lone Democratic candidate in the race is Jim Barber, a farmer from Schoharie County who has held various agriculture-related positions over the years. He was endorsed last week by the Schoharie County Democratic Committee. 

The 51st is a sprawling district that includes parts of the Capital Region, central New York, Finger Lakes region, Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier. Six Cayuga County towns — Locke, Moravia, Niles, Owasco, Sempronius and Summerhill — are in the district. 

Republicans have an enrollment advantage in the district. As of Nov. 1, there are nearly 11,000 more active GOP voters than Democrats, 64,506 to 53,741. 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News