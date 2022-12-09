Sewer rates for towns outside Auburn may increase

AUBURN — Under a potential amendment to Auburn's sewer agreement with neighboring towns, wholesale rates for those towns would get a slight uptick.

At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen gave a presentation on a possible increase in what towns pay the city for providing wastewater collection and treatment services.

The agreement, which started in 2017, includes Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco, Sennett and the Cayuga County Sewer and and Water Authority, although the authority is not currently a billed customer. The amendment would raise the wholesale sewer rate charged to the towns by 19 cents starting in 2023, from $2.85 to $3.04 per 100 cubic feet.

City council plans to vote at its Dec. 15 meeting on a resolution to approve the amendment.

Jensen noted that as a part of the pre-existing agreement, the rate is recalculated every three years.

After the meeting, he said that the wholesale rate amendment would not be raising sewer rates for Auburn residents. He added that although the new wholesale rate would be what Auburn will charge the other towns, the residents of those other towns likely would be paying more than that, due to factors such as maintenance costs the towns incur on their infrastructure and pass on to users.