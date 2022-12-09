 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LOCAL POLITICS

Sewer rates for towns outside Auburn may increase

  • 0
Auburn City Council 12-8-22

City of Auburn Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen spoke during an Auburn City Council meeting at Memorial City Hall Thursday.

 Kelly Rocheleau

AUBURN — Under a potential amendment to Auburn's sewer agreement with neighboring towns, wholesale rates for those towns would get a slight uptick.

At an Auburn City Council meeting Thursday night, Director of Municipal Utilities Seth Jensen gave a presentation on a possible increase in what towns pay the city for providing wastewater collection and treatment services.

The agreement, which started in 2017, includes Aurelius, Fleming, Owasco, Sennett and the Cayuga County Sewer and and Water Authority, although the authority is not currently a billed customer. The amendment would raise the wholesale sewer rate charged to the towns by 19 cents starting in 2023, from $2.85 to $3.04 per 100 cubic feet.

City council plans to vote at its Dec. 15 meeting on a resolution to approve the amendment.

Jensen noted that as a part of the pre-existing agreement, the rate is recalculated every three years.

People are also reading…

After the meeting, he said that the wholesale rate amendment would not be raising sewer rates for Auburn residents. He added that although the new wholesale rate would be what Auburn will charge the other towns, the residents of those other towns likely would be paying more than that, due to factors such as maintenance costs the towns incur on their infrastructure and pass on to users.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NY health commissioner to resign

NY health commissioner to resign

Dr. Mary Bassett, who was appointed to serve as state health commissioner one year ago, will not stick around as Gov. Kathy Hochul begins a fu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Whelan says he's 'disappointed' after Brittney Griner's release

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News