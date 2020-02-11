'She's a fighter': Angi Renna launches campaign for Cayuga, Onondaga NY Senate seat

On Monday, Cuomo called a special election to fill the seat and four other open seats across the state. The special election will be held April 28 — the same day as the New York presidential primary.

Renna doesn't believe it's a coincidence that the special election was called days after she received the Republican designation. Cuomo, who made it known a few months ago that he was eyeing April 28 for the special election, is required by state law to give between 70 and 80 days' notice of a special election.

Republicans have criticized Cuomo for setting the special election on the same day as the presidential primary. President Donald Trump, a Republican, doesn't have a serious challenger for the GOP nomination. But Democrats have a competitive primary. GOP leaders believe this will hurt Republican candidates because there will be higher Democratic turnout.

"That's just politics as usual," Renna said.

After the event, Renna told reporters that there hasn't been a decision about whether she'll run in the special election. She said there will need to be a discussion with Republican leaders to determine their next steps.