'She's a fighter': Angi Renna launches campaign for Cayuga, Onondaga NY Senate seat

SYRACUSE — Angi Renna hopes to keep this central New York state Senate seat in Republican hands.
Renna, of Manlius, on Tuesday officially launched her campaign for the 50th state Senate District seat. The district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. She already has the support of both counties' Republican committees.
This is Renna's first run for political office. At an event held at C.R. Fletcher Associates in downtown Syracuse, she said she's running to help central New York and upstate "reclaim its voice."
"I truly believe that I can make a difference and be a voice for our community in Albany," she said.
Renna is a mother of twin boys and president of Sterling Financial Group, a financial planning firm in Liverpool. She is a past president and longtime member of the Women Business Owners Connection, which includes members from throughout central New York. She's also a member of the Republican Women's Group.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who attended the event and spoke in support of Renna, believes her financial experience will be an asset to the region. He noted that she understands Medicaid — the largest state mandate for county governments — and she's knowledgeable about tax policy.
"Angi, with her background, brings a unique perspective," McMahon said, adding later: "Angi will fight for us."
Renna received similar praise from Tom Fletcher, who co-owns C.R. Fletcher Associations with his wife, Carol.
"She's a fighter," he said. "I think we're gonna need a fighter down in Albany."
If elected, Renna said her top priority will be either amending or repealing the bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1. The bail reform provision is part of a series of criminal justice reforms that were included in the 2019-20 state budget.
State lawmakers, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's support, eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent offenses. The new law also requires prosecutors to turn over discovery within 15 days of arraignment. Speedy trial reform was also part of the budget agreement.
McMahon expressed concerns about the effects of discovery reform and the potential increased costs for the district attorney's office to meet the requirements.
Renna said the bail reform law "should have never been voted into existence in its current form." She told reporters later that one change she would like to see made is giving judges more authority to set bail.
What's unknown is whether Renna will be a candidate in the special election to fill the 50th district seat. The seat has been vacant since Jan. 1 due to former state Sen. Bob Antonacci's resignation. He stepped down from the Senate after being elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
On Monday, Cuomo called a special election to fill the seat and four other open seats across the state. The special election will be held April 28 — the same day as the New York presidential primary.
Renna doesn't believe it's a coincidence that the special election was called days after she received the Republican designation. Cuomo, who made it known a few months ago that he was eyeing April 28 for the special election, is required by state law to give between 70 and 80 days' notice of a special election.
Republicans have criticized Cuomo for setting the special election on the same day as the presidential primary. President Donald Trump, a Republican, doesn't have a serious challenger for the GOP nomination. But Democrats have a competitive primary. GOP leaders believe this will hurt Republican candidates because there will be higher Democratic turnout.
"That's just politics as usual," Renna said.
After the event, Renna told reporters that there hasn't been a decision about whether she'll run in the special election. She said there will need to be a discussion with Republican leaders to determine their next steps.
There is a Democratic candidate in the race. John Mannion, who narrowly lost to Antonacci in 2018, is running again. He has already received the Democratic designation to be the party's candidate in the special election.
"Our communities have no voice in the state Senate because we have no one representing us in Albany," Mannion said in a statement. "I will keep working to earn the voters' support to serve as their next state senator starting on April 28 because we deserve to have our priorities addressed and values respected in Albany."
In January, Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey floated the possibility of not fielding a candidate in the special election to preserve resources for the November general election. For now, Renna has a similar view of the race.
"I'm laser-focused on being your state senator and winning the November election," she said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.