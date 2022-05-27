Shiroff running for NY Senate in new Onondaga, Oswego district

Once the new district maps were released, Rebecca Shiroff decided to change course.

Before Saturday, she was challenging Assemblyman Al Stirpe, a Democrat, in the 127th Assembly District. But when a state Supreme Court judge signed off on the new state Senate district maps, she was asked to run for the 50th Senate District seat.

She obliged.

Shiroff, a Manlius Republican, will face Democratic state Sen. John Mannion in the new district that includes Onondaga and Oswego counties. She has the support of the Republican chairs in both counties, Benedicte Doran (Onondaga) and Fred Beardsley (Oswego).

Doran called Shiroff an "excellent candidate, while Beardsley said it is "imperative" that she wins the seat.

"She will bring her passion for this community to every aspect of her race," Doran said. "We are thrilled for her candidacy and look forward to her work once she wins in November."

Shiroff is a program analyst with the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development. Her professional experience includes being a minority owner of Metro Mattress, a chain that has locations across upstate New York.

Politically, she ran for a Manlius town board seat in 2021 and has experience working on a state Senate campaign. She was Republican candidate Angi Renna's campaign manager in 2020. Renna lost to Mannion in that race.

Shiroff's priorities include repealing and replacing the state's bail reform laws, bolstering mental health services and finding ways to encourage economic growth. She hopes to provide checks and balances in Albany, where state government is controlled by Democrats.

"I will be a senator following in the footsteps of my friend and ally, John DeFrancisco: Passionate about each and every resident of my district," Shiroff said. "Onondaga and Oswego counties deserve a real representative, not another out-of-touch Democrat rubber stamp."

While President Joe Biden won the 50th district with nearly 54% of the vote, the race is winnable for Republicans. The portions of Onondaga and Oswego counties that are in the district contain areas favorable for Republicans.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

