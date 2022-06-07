Shiroff, Syracuse-area Republican, eyes bail reform repeal if elected to NY Senate

For Rebecca Shiroff, it is the issue in the race for the 50th state Senate District seat.

Shiroff, a Manlius Republican, has made public safety her top priority as she challenges state Sen. John Mannion, a Democrat, in the newly drawn district that includes parts of Onondaga and Oswego counties.

In 2019, the Democratic-led state Legislature approved bail reform and discovery reforms that have since been amended twice. The goal of bail reforms was to ensure that individuals who commit low-level offenses aren't held in jail cells for long periods.

The law ended cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses. Critics, mainly Republican lawmakers and politicians, have blamed the bail changes for increases in crime. However, state data shows that most individuals who were released on bail were not rearrested, and only 2% of people who were released were rearrested for violent felony crimes.

Despite those statistics, Shiroff is motivated to act after the murder of Connie Tuori in a Syracuse apartment complex. Tuori was killed by a woman who was released without bail a week before for an attack on another tenant in the same building. The decision to release the defendant without bail was made by a judge.

Shiroff believes the bail reform measure is "the most disastrous piece of legislation ever passed in this state." She supports its full repeal, while advocating for victims' rights.

"If you can't afford bail, then how about you don't commit the crime?" she said. "That's a concept, right? But nobody thinks about the families that are left behind."

As a candidate, Shiroff has other priorities. She wants more money committed to mental health services. As the mother of a suicide survivor, she has seen the limited resources available to individuals and families in need of help — the long wait times for therapists and the backlogs to get into in-patient programs.

In addition to more funding, she supports providing incentives to people who become mental health care providers.

Addressing the region's economic struggles is the last of Shiroff's three top priorities. She has been a small business owner — she was part-owner of Metro Mattress, which has locations across upstate New York — and says she understands the frustrations of operating a business in New York.

Shiroff works as a program analyst at the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development. She said she hears from businesses about grants available so they can stay in the state.

"We have this mass exodus from these people that realize you can't survive as a business owner as a business owner in New York state unless you're at a certain level where money is no object," she said. "But that's not the majority of businesses. The majority of businesses are small business owners, a lot of family-owned businesses. They can't survive in this climate."

The race between Mannion and Shiroff should be competitive. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the 50th district with nearly 54% of the vote in 2020. But the district is winnable for Republicans, especially this year when the GOP is expecting to pick up state Senate seats.

Shiroff was a candidate for state Assembly before the new Senate maps were released. She was asked to run for state Senate and decided that was the better path.

"I figured I would be more effective in the Senate because I really feel we have a chance this year to either break up the supermajority or flip it," she said. "Having checks and balances at any level is incredibly important."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

