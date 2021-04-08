'Shot in the arm': NY budget includes $11.2B for transportation infrastructure

A portion of the $212 billion budget approved by state legislators this week will fund transportation infrastructure projects across New York.

The 2021-22 budget includes more than $11.2 billion for mass transit, road improvements and other infrastructure projects.

There is $538.1 million for the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, which funds road and street improvements. It's an increase of $100 million for the program local governments rely on to help finance paving projects and other upgrades.

The budget also increases funding for PAVE NY, an initiative that funds local road reconstruction projects, from $100 million to $150 million. There is $100 million for the Extreme Winter Recovery program, which assists local governments with repairs to roads damaged by winter weather.

An additional $100 million will be available through a new program for cities, towns and villages. The local municipalities can be reimbursed for capital projects on local bridges and roads that are either U.S. or state routes. Some municipalities, including Auburn, are responsible for maintaining state roads, such as the Arterial, but are reimbursed for the work.

