Should Cuomo resign? Most Cayuga County-area state reps won't go that far — yet

"I have no tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace — or anywhere — and I support all victims," Mannion, D-Geddes, said. "Our system is built on due process and I have full confidence in the attorney general. I believe that the fair and independent investigation must move forward and deliver the public report as quickly as possible."

State Sen. Peter Oberacker believes the allegations against Cuomo are "serious and disturbing." He does think the governor should resign if the allegations are "found to be true." He also said that Cuomo should face additional consequences for his actions.

Oberacker, R-Schenevus, supports the attorney general's investigation. But he also thinks the state Legislature needs to act and end the emergency powers that have been given to Cuomo to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Between the nursing home crisis, chaos surrounding the vaccine distribution and now sexual harassment charges, not to mention a looming state budget deadline, it is clear the governor should not wield sole authority to suspend laws and impose unwarranted mandates on our state," he said.