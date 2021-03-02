Should Cuomo resign? Most Cayuga County-area state reps won't go that far — yet

Despite bipartisan calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, most Cayuga County-area state lawmakers aren't ready to get on board the growing bandwagon.
Cuomo is facing sexual harassment allegations from two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. Boylan, who detailed her account in a post last week, said the governor gave her an unwanted kiss after a meeting in his New York City office. Bennett told the New York Times that the governor asked her personal questions and expressed openness to relationships with women in their 20s.
A third woman, Anna Ruch, shared her story with the New York Times on Monday. Ruch, who isn't a state government employee, said Cuomo made an unwanted advance at a wedding in 2019. A photo provided to the Times shows Cuomo holding Ruch's face with both hands. Ruch said he asked if he could kiss her.
New York Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. But after Ruch's story was publicized, there have been increasing calls for Cuomo, a three-term governor, to resign.
In social media posts or responses to questions from The Citizen, one Cayuga County-area lawmaker — state Assemblyman John Lemondes — believes Cuomo needs to resign. He wrote in a Facebook post Monday that Cuomo has "misused his power to the point of abuse against employees and citizens of New York."
"He's gotta go," Lemondes, R-LaFayette, added.
Other members of the county's state legislative delegation — three Republicans and one Democrat — wouldn't go as far as Lemondes and demand Cuomo's resignation.
State Sen. Pam Helming supports the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. While she has many disagreements with Cuomo, she thinks resigning is "the easy way out."
"The allegations of sexual harassment are rightfully being investigated, as is his and his team's decision to intentionally withhold information on the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19," Helming, R-Canandaigua, said. "The governor must answer for his actions, not simply walk away from them."
There is a separate federal probe into New York's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes after more than 13,000 nursing home residents died during the pandemic.
State Sen. John Mannion, the lone Democrat in the local delegation, panned Cuomo's alleged conduct and "pattern of unacceptable behavior." But he hasn't called on Cuomo to resign.
"I have no tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace — or anywhere — and I support all victims," Mannion, D-Geddes, said. "Our system is built on due process and I have full confidence in the attorney general. I believe that the fair and independent investigation must move forward and deliver the public report as quickly as possible."
State Sen. Peter Oberacker believes the allegations against Cuomo are "serious and disturbing." He does think the governor should resign if the allegations are "found to be true." He also said that Cuomo should face additional consequences for his actions.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, supports the attorney general's investigation. But he also thinks the state Legislature needs to act and end the emergency powers that have been given to Cuomo to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Between the nursing home crisis, chaos surrounding the vaccine distribution and now sexual harassment charges, not to mention a looming state budget deadline, it is clear the governor should not wield sole authority to suspend laws and impose unwarranted mandates on our state," he said.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow joined other state legislators in supporting the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. But he thinks Cuomo should be the one who makes the decision about whether he should resign.
If the allegations against him are true, Manktelow, R-Lyons, said he will support Cuomo's resignation.
"Let's do the investigation and if more accusations do come out, then I think he will probably resign," he said.
