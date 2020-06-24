'Showing up': Breaking down Dana Balter's large lead in Democratic primary for Congress

"That's what matters," she said. "That is the essence of how our political system works. And being not only a good candidate but a good representative is about staying connected to the people in the district. It's about understanding what their needs are and building relationships. And showing them, demonstrating to them that you are on their side, you are fighting for the things that matter to them."

Balter continued, "I think what the results that we're seeing come in now show that the voters understand that I am that person and I am tremendously honored by the amount of support that I am receiving."

Her results in every county back up that argument, but it's especially true in Oswego and Wayne counties. The Oswego County Democratic Committee was the only party committee in the district to endorse Balter for Congress. She received 70% of the vote there and leads Conole by nearly 400 votes.

In Wayne County, Balter is ahead by 38 points, 69 to 31%. While Republicans have enrollment advantages in Cayuga and Oswego counties, Wayne is a GOP stronghold. It's a county that, in past elections, Democrats have lost by wide margins. When Balter was the Democratic nominee in 2018, she lost there by 22 points, although that was better than her predecessors who lost by 36 and 38 points in the previous two elections.