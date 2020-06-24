'Showing up': Breaking down Dana Balter's large lead in Democratic primary for Congress

Two weeks ago, Dana Balter's campaign released an internal poll showing her leading by 29 points, 60 to 31%, in the Democratic primary for the 24th Congressional District seat.
There are thousands of absentee ballots to count, but it appears the poll was right on target.
Balter, D-Syracuse, is ahead of Francis Conole by about 29 points, 64.49% to 35.51%, after the early voting and election night ballots were counted. Balter received 10,552 votes to Conole's 5,810.
Balter has a 28-point advantage in the district's most populous county, Onondaga. That's where she received 8,488 of her votes. (Conole garnered 4,792.) She has a 26-point lead, 63 to 37%, in Cayuga County.
The significance of those performances is that Conole, not Balter, was endorsed by the Democratic committees in both counties. Conole's campaign repeatedly highlighted that fact in the weeks leading up to the primary.
During a Zoom press conference with central New York reporters, Balter mentioned her coalition of support, which includes local Democrats, central New York organizations and national groups. But, she noted that voters have the ultimate say.
"That's what matters," she said. "That is the essence of how our political system works. And being not only a good candidate but a good representative is about staying connected to the people in the district. It's about understanding what their needs are and building relationships. And showing them, demonstrating to them that you are on their side, you are fighting for the things that matter to them."
Balter continued, "I think what the results that we're seeing come in now show that the voters understand that I am that person and I am tremendously honored by the amount of support that I am receiving."
Her results in every county back up that argument, but it's especially true in Oswego and Wayne counties. The Oswego County Democratic Committee was the only party committee in the district to endorse Balter for Congress. She received 70% of the vote there and leads Conole by nearly 400 votes.
In Wayne County, Balter is ahead by 38 points, 69 to 31%. While Republicans have enrollment advantages in Cayuga and Oswego counties, Wayne is a GOP stronghold. It's a county that, in past elections, Democrats have lost by wide margins. When Balter was the Democratic nominee in 2018, she lost there by 22 points, although that was better than her predecessors who lost by 36 and 38 points in the previous two elections.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic and when she was a candidate in 2018, Balter made several trips to Wayne County. After losing to Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko by five percentage points in 2018, one way to help close that gap could be making further progress in Wayne.
The early primary results this year suggest that, at least with Democratic voters, she's been successful.
"I think it's confirmation of what we've been saying all along, which is that the most important part of being a good candidate is showing up," Balter said. "It is reaching out to every part of the community, engaging people in conversation, listening to what they have to say, hearing directly from them what the challenges are that their families and their communities are facing, what they want from their government.
"I have made it a point of my campaigning to do that in every part of this district, especially in places where people traditionally say they've been ignored."
Conole didn't speak to reporters on Tuesday. His campaign manager, Will Van Nuys, issued a statement about the need to count absentee ballots.
The margin, Van Nuys said, will "go up and down as these remaining ballots are counted in the coming weeks. Francis Conole and our campaign will continue to focus on fighting for the people of central New York."
There are more ballots to count. The election boards in the 24th district told The Citizen Tuesday that there are at least 28,669 ballots that have been returned by Democratic primary voters. The boards sent 39,117 ballots, so it's possible they will receive more in the next day or two.
The deadline to either deliver or mail the absentee ballots was Tuesday.
Balter didn't declare victory on Tuesday. She left that judgment to the political forecasters. (Due to the number of absentee ballots that need to be counted, The Citizen will not make a projection.) But with a significant advantage after election night, she's confident about the likely result.
"I think what we have seen based on extremely high levels of voter engagement and turnout is that central and western New Yorkers are ready for change," Balter said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.