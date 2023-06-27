Al Simmons won the Republican nomination in the Cayuga County Legislature's 1st District, defeating incumbent Jim Basile in Tuesday's primary election to secure the major party line.

Simmons, R-Ira, received 151 votes in the GOP primary. Basile, R-Fair Haven, finished with 114.

Basile was elected to represent the current 1st District, which includes the towns of Sterling and Victory, in 2021. However, county voters approved a plan in 2022 to reduce the size of the county Legislature from 15 to 11 seats and redraw district lines. The new 1st District is comprised of Ira, Sterling and Victory.

Although Basile decided to seek reelection in the newly drawn district, Simmons — a two-term Ira town board member and former Cayuga County Highway Department employee — entered the race. He was endorsed by the Republican committees in the district.

Basile, who is vice chair of the Cayuga County Legislature and serves as mayor of Fair Haven, touted his experience and record as a lawmaker, including his support for eliminating the local home heating fuel tax and work on a committee tasked with determining how to spend federal American Rescue Plan funding.

Simmons ran on his record, too. He has experience as a local elected official and believes his 14 years working in a county department is an asset. If elected to the county Legislature, he said he would focus on broadband access and water issues for his northern Cayuga County district.

Simmons' primary win sets up a three-way general election race in November. Despite losing the GOP primary, Basile has the Conservative line. Democrats have backed Jonathan Anna to run in the 1st District.