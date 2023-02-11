The state board that approved a massive solar farm proposed in the town of Conquest will meet Tuesday to consider an opposition group's request to have part of that approval reconsidered.

The Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, a Cato residents group that has raised concerns about the project's impact on the town's rural character and environment, filed a rehearing petition in November, a month after the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment voted to allow the project to proceed with conditions.

The siting board on Oct. 27 approved Florida-based NextEra Energy's application to build a 200-megawatt solar generation facility on leased land. The $215 million solar farm will include 900 acres of solar panels, equipment and buildings situated on a 2,300 acre total project land footprint.

The siting board's approval included several conditions, including requirements for NextEra to revise a wetlands restoration and impact mitigation plan, limit on Sunday construction, move some existing snowmobile trails and cut back some visual and landscape impact.

The Rural Preservation group's petition seeks to have NextEra's avian impact studies declared inadequate and require additional studies during and after project construction. It also seeks an order to allow the state to impose changes on the project if its already-required avian monitoring identifies problems.

In a response to the petition, NextEra said the siting board should deny the rehearing request. The company said its avian studies had the blessing of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, arguing that the review "went above and beyond the well-established DEC protocols."

The company also said the request to allow the state to make changes to the project based on post-construction monitoring are not reasonable and that such a requirement would jeopardize the entire project.

"There is no legal requirement to keep the evidentiary record open throughout the commercial life of (a state siting board-approved) project to continually assess impacts to avian species," NextEra argued. "To include RPNCBC’s boundless, unprecedented, perpetual Certificate reopener would likely destroy the financing of the Project because unlimited costs or operational restrictions could be imposed on the Project at any time."

The siting board meeting to discuss Rural Preservation's rehearing request is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The board's members will meet in two locations simultaneously, one in Albany and the other in New York City, with a video conference linking the two and made available to the public. The video will be streamed at dps.ny.gov/event/siting-board-meeting-february-2023.

The proposed project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

NextEra has touted economic development benefits the project would bring to the area, including about 225 construction jobs and potential payment-in-lieu-of-taxes revenue under agreements that would need to be negotiated with local government officials. The siting board said the Conquest solar facility would generate enough annual power for 32,000 average-sized homes, and it would remove carbon dioxide in an amount equivalent to taking 15,000 cars off the roads.