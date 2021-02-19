Six months before NYS Fair, state fairgrounds hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

In one month, he estimates he's received "well north" of 2,000 calls. The subject of the calls vary. Sometimes people ask about the weather, or they have questions about their appointments. Some have medical questions. Others want to talk about the fair.

If he can answer their questions, he does. Otherwise, he directs them to the appropriate sources.

On Friday, a man called Waffner at 4:43 a.m. His question was about whether the clinic had enough vaccines so he could get his dose. (It did.)

One benefit of having the clinic at the Expo Center, Waffner says, is that a lot of people who have been to the clinic either haven't visited the fair in a long time or have never been to the fairgrounds. In pre-pandemic times, these are people who wouldn't think of going to the state fair. But now they have seen the fairgrounds for themselves.

"We get a lot of compliments for the way it's run," he said. "But we get a lot of compliments on the building itself."