Six months before NYS Fair, state fairgrounds hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds has been used for many different purposes since it opened in 2018, from hosting the fair's annual sand sculpture to horse shows and other non-fair events.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has found an important and potentially life-saving use as a mass vaccination clinic.
The clinic opened in mid-January when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would have several mass vaccination centers across New York. There are locations in each region of the state. For central New York, the state fairgrounds was an obvious choice.
People age 65 and older, along with certain groups of workers and individuals with chronic health conditions, are eligible to receive their vaccinations at the clinic. It's unknown how many vaccinations have been administered at the fairgrounds since the clinic opened last month. The state Department of Health did not respond to The Citizen's request for that data. But based on the availability of appointments, there are hundreds if not thousands of people who are vaccinated at the fairgrounds every day the clinic is open.
New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner said in an interview Friday that he never thought the Expo Center, a $63 million multi-purpose facility on the west end of the fairgrounds, would be used as a mass vaccination site. But, he added, it's worked out well.
"We're able to bring in a lot of people from all over the state here to get vaccinated," he said. "For us, it's an event. It's a slightly different event than we normally do. But it's really gotten the staff back in here and working. Everybody is tweaking it and making it work better and better and more efficient every day."
For the fair staff, the day begins with a morning meeting and a pep talk, according to Waffner. Employees help register people with vaccination appointments, keep the building clean and handle flow control through the 136,000-square foot building.
The clinic is drawing New Yorkers from across the state — Long Island and New York City to Buffalo and Jamestown. Waffner recalled that on the first day the clinic was open, a man drove 4 1/2 hours to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"People realize the importance of this and they're willing to travel to get beyond this pandemic," Waffner said.
There are certain stories that stick with Waffner, like the woman who was emotional when she arrived at the Expo Center. Her mother died of COVID-19, and now she was getting her first dose of the vaccine. When she approached the table, the clinical staff asked her what her mother's name was so they could give the injection in her honor.
Waffner hears from dozens of people each day because he made the decision after the clinic opened to release his personal cell phone number — the same number he says he's had since 1997.
In one month, he estimates he's received "well north" of 2,000 calls. The subject of the calls vary. Sometimes people ask about the weather, or they have questions about their appointments. Some have medical questions. Others want to talk about the fair.
If he can answer their questions, he does. Otherwise, he directs them to the appropriate sources.
On Friday, a man called Waffner at 4:43 a.m. His question was about whether the clinic had enough vaccines so he could get his dose. (It did.)
One benefit of having the clinic at the Expo Center, Waffner says, is that a lot of people who have been to the clinic either haven't visited the fair in a long time or have never been to the fairgrounds. In pre-pandemic times, these are people who wouldn't think of going to the state fair. But now they have seen the fairgrounds for themselves.
"We get a lot of compliments for the way it's run," he said. "But we get a lot of compliments on the building itself."
In six months, there is hope that the building will shift from being a mass vaccination clinic to its normal use as a centerpiece of the state fair. Waffner said they are still planning for the state fair. It may look different than past fairs — there may be capacity limits to prevent large crowds from gathering — but there is hope that the fair will be held this year after the cancellation in 2020.
That's one reason why Waffner is happy that the fairgrounds is being used as one of the state-run clinics.
"Every person who gets vaccinated means we're one step closer to a state fair," he said.
